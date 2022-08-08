Read full article on original website
Jim Schultz on winning GOP nomination for Attorney General
In the Republican race for attorney general, private attorney Jim Schultz rode the GOP endorsement to victory over the party’s 2018 nominee, former state Rep. Doug Wardlow. Schultz will take on sitting DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in November. The attorney general’s election could be one of the fiercest...
Scott Jensen on abortion, public safety and how he'll try to unseat Gov. Walz
Former GOP state senator Scott Jensen is his party’s nominee for governor. He’ll try to unseat incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November. The day after the primary election, he told MPR News’ Mike Mulcahy that the “pivotal issue” of the campaign will be public safety. He also said he supports the right of victims of rape and incest to seek abortions.
Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election
Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Walz talked...
CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance
On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on “minimizing the impact of COVID-19.” As widely reported, the new guidance eased recommended restrictions by lifting quarantine requirements for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 without feeling symptoms. This includes lifting the testing regime for exposed K-12 students who do not have symptoms.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking...
Monday strike authorization vote set for 15K Twin Cities, Duluth nurses
Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth area are expected to vote on Monday whether to authorize a strike. Union leaders have been bargaining for more than five months and been without a contract since June, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said Thursday.
How Minnesota shaped mall culture
Minnesota is a big shaper of mall culture. Southdale was the first indoor mall in the country when it opened in Edina in 1956. Over the next decades, malls spread across suburbia, pulling crowds of shoppers from downtowns. Then, 30 years ago the Mall of America set the stage for...
FEMA announces emergency aid for 23 counties damaged in May storm
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced emergency aid for 23 Minnesota counties that sustained a damage from flooding, heavy winds and tornadoes in May. There were at least five tornado touchdowns, including one with 120 mph winds in the tiny town of Forada, near Alexandria in Douglas County. Douglas...
State patrol, Metro police step up efforts to reduce violent crime
The Minnesota State Patrol and Metro Transit Police are both stepping up efforts to help curb crime in the Twin Cities and elsewhere. The State Patrol has been working with the Minneapolis Police Department to crack down on street racing and other traffic stops around the metro area. At the same time, Metro Transit Police have been deploying different tactics to cut down on crime in and around transit and transit stations.
Ben Percy jumps to the big screen to honor his daughter
Minnesota writer Benjamin Percy is known for his horror and science fiction novels, comic books and audio dramas. He’s also written screenplays and now one of them, co-written by indie film maker James Ponsoldt, has been made into a movie. “Summering,” directed by Ponsoldt, opens locally on Aug. 12....
