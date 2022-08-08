Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig
Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
Eater
Amazon Is Putting Palm Scanners in a Handful of Bay Area Whole Foods Stores
At least a half dozen Bay Area Whole Foods stores will be getting “creepy Amazon One palm scanners” around the end of this month, SFGATE reports. The outlet says it contacted 13 Whole Foods stores in San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley to ask if the locations would be included in the 65 California stores that will receive the controversial contactless payment technology. But because the workers were not authorized to speak with the media, the outlet isn’t reporting which stores confirmed plans to install the devices.
sfstandard.com
Scion of SF Coffee Dynasty Attempts Run for DA, Realizes He Needs to Be a Lawyer to Qualify
An attempt to run for San Francisco District Attorney by the son of an elite coffee dynasty family was brought to an abrupt end this week when he was told that he could not enter the race because he was not an attorney. Austin Hills, whose family founded Hills Bros....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
daytrippen.com
Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do
Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
wolfstreet.com
House Prices in San Francisco & Bay Area Experience Steep Declines from April Peak Craziness, Down Year-over-Year
Sales volume plunged 38%. The median price of single-family houses in the San Francisco Bay Area peaked in April and has dropped every month since then. By July, the median price, at $1.33 million, was down by about $220,000 from the peak and by 2% year-over-year, undoing most of the huge gains in 2021 and early 2022.
whereverfamily.com
The Best College Destination Hotels to Stay in When Dropping off Your Kid
Summer family travels might be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean travels must stop until winter. As schools start up again, kids head off to college, with many universities located in cities and lively college towns. As families prepare to send their kids off, finding the right hotel in these cities and college towns is a must. Here are some top college destinations in the United States offering both luxury and budget-friendly accommodations.
The Bold Italic
An Only in San Francisco City Kind of Walk….
Walking to the Volvo shop from my home, about a two-mile journey, I usually go straight down Gough from Japantown. (Coming home after leaving the 14th Street shop it’s uphill all the way and I do a lot of zig-zagging.) This trip I walked Franklin, which brought me face to face with the Baby With Handgun mural for the first time. Turns out, it’s been there since November 2019 — does anyone remember 2019? But if you don’t live in Hayes Valley or walk south on Franklin (when you drive on Franklin, which is one-way north, the mural’s only in your rearview mirror) you may have missed it too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
There's no place like homeless
Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
San Francisco's iconic ballet instructor 'Miss Tilly' says farewell after 52 years
The small dance studio is where thousands of young girls took their first steps in ballet while at the same time building confidence and learning to respect one another.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Luxury Destination Spas Worth the Drive
Indulging in a rejuvenating spa day often comes with the cliché that you must travel to far off locales like Bali or Thailand to find an award-winning spa. The reality? Tranquility seekers can find unforgettable luxury spa experiences close to home – whether they’re looking for a relaxing solo experience, intimate couples retreat or rounding up friends for a pampering weekend.
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
104-year-old gets birthday surprise from airline workers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – When a 104-year-old woman couldn’t fly to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday, Southwest Airlines employees at San Francisco International Airport went over to party at her place. Jane Smith flew from SFO to Las Vegas to celebrate her hundredth birthday in 2018, and Southwest employees Bryan Dal Porto and Nisha […]
Golf Digest
The Course At Wente Vineyards
Tucked away in the native woodlands of Livermore Valley just 50 minutes east of San Francisco lies this beautiful Greg Norman design. Providing several striking panoramas of active vineyards, the Course at Wente Vineyards hosted the then-Nationwide Tour’s Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship from 2006 to 2008.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley teen wins gold in swim race from Alcatraz to San Francisco
Chetan Raghavan, 14, boarded a ferry headed to Alcatraz Island on Sunday. Raghavan, who lives in Berkeley and is a rising sophomore at the Head-Royce School in Oakland, disembarked directly into the cold water, joined by several of his schoolmates. Together, they treaded water, waiting for the start of the annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim race, which begins on the infamous island and ends at the San Francisco Aquatic Park.
luxury-houses.net
This Blackhawk Home is The Crown Jewel with Extraordinarily Chic and Sophisticated Interior Design in Danville Asks $14 Million
The Home in Danville, an extraordinarily chic and sophisticated residence with a backdrop of Mt. Diablo Gated, fully landscaped lot of approximately 4.9 acres is now available for sale. This home located at 3114 Blackhawk Meadow Ln, Danville, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Debi DiCello (Phone: 415-269-7797) at Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Danville.
Lauren Rodriguez and Chase Hall Married on Their Calla Lily-Lined Stoop in Downtown New York
Lauren Rodriguez and Chase Hall met in the spring of 2014. She, the founder, creative director, and designer of Lorod, was hosting a party at the New York City home they now share. He, an artist whose paintings have been acquired by the Whitney and the Hammer Museum, among others, was attending with mutual friends. The two have been inseparable ever since.
losgatan.com
Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!
On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife
Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
Vogue Magazine
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0