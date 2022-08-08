ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings

Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ellington Residential Q2 Earnings

Ellington Residential EARN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ellington Residential beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was down $2.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings

Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings ENR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $34.0 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights

EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings

Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy