Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
via.news
United Microelectronics Stock Was Up By 4.72% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Microelectronics rising 4.72% to $6.99 on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
NASDAQ
Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,493.93 down -150.53 points
Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,493.93. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.12 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.37 to 1 ratio. There were 1430 advancers and 3382 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 20 stocks reached a 52 week high and 64 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 10, 2022 : FOXA, CAE, CYBR, WEN, WIX, HAE, NOMD, IS, BLDP, IMCR, XMTR, WWW
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FOXA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus. First...
WeTrade, Roblox And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 26.7% to $16.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. PetIQ, Inc. PETQ dipped 20.9% to $13.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast. Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 16.7% to...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
CarLotz LOTZ stock increased by 35.3% to $0.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. BARK BARK shares rose 13.55% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2022: VRTV,FRPT,CARG
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.9%. In company news, Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) climbed 9.6% after reporting Q2 net income of $6.12 per diluted share,...
