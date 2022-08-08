Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
knopnews2.com
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
North Platte Telegraph
Gothenburg named Community of the Year by Nebraska Diplomats
LINCOLN — The City of Gothenburg was named a Community of the Year at the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet Tuesday at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney. Mike Bacon, a partner with Bacon, Vinton & Venteicher, L.L.C., accepted the award, a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office said.
klkntv.com
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Board of Governors OKs potential purchase of downtown Norfolk building
A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College, in partnership with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast Board of Governors approved the...
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
klkntv.com
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
kfornow.com
Surprise Truck Inspections In Seward County
NE State Patrol surprise truck inspection in Omaha in May of 2022 (photo courtesy of KMTV Omaha) (KFOR NEWS August 11, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in Seward and the surrounding area in Seward County. During the special...
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Lincoln County now in worst drought categories, UNL center says
Drought conditions worsened in Lincoln County and across Nebraska over the past week as summer heat persisted and rain again grew scarce. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map Thursday showed North Platte and most of western and southern Lincoln County in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.”
North Platte Telegraph
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
North Platte Telegraph
SORC satisfies the need for speed
COZAD — Road 421 cuts through the sandhills north of Cozad and a straightaway offers race car drivers the opportunity to put the pedal to the metal. The Sandhills Open Road Challenge began Thursday with the Loup 2 Loup race and on Friday, racers had some fun trying to hit their top speed in the One-Mile and Half-Mile Shootout.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Norris' birthday, NPPD milestone marked
July 11 was the birthday of George W Norris: McCook resident during 40 years of public service in the House and Senate. Considered the father of public power for his work establishing the Rural Electric Administration. July 11 was particularly memorable because of the monthly NPPD pre-board conference call and...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln wins $23 million federal grant to build new bus transfer station
Federal officials awarded Lincoln a $23.6 million grant for a new bus transfer station — a long-awaited and substantial boost to StarTran’s efforts to provide riders and drivers a modern transportation hub. “This is a truly historic day for our community,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday in...
North Platte Telegraph
Rec Center to close for maintenance Aug. 14-20
The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Sunday to Aug. 20 for annual maintenance. During that time, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, the city said in a press release. The Cody Park swimming pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte host site for two car shows over this weekend
Two car shows will be in North Platte this weekend. The Flatlander's Car Club's classic car show is Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A. Street. The event is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free root beer floats will be served. Then on...
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
North Platte Telegraph
Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska
Several weeks of dry weather have allowed drought conditions to expand in Nebraska, with the worst conditions in the southwest part of the state. According to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 50% of the state is in severe drought or worse, more than 80% of the state is in at least a moderate drought and 95% is considered abnormally dry.
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
