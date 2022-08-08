Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special place
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This August
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
WBTV
Pet Day: Meet Franklin!
Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park. A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings.
scoopcharlotte.com
Cocktail Class, Panthers Fan Fest, Jazz in the Garden, Wine Walk, CLT Burger Week, Taste the Rainbow, Brew & Choo and More Things to Do This Weekend (8/11)
It won’t be long before the roads in Charlotte start filling up with school buses and the temperatures slowly ease back down to tolerable – so soak up those last few summer weeks while you can! This week you can up your drink mixing game, celebrate the return of football, enjoy live music in the garden, kick off PRIDE week, and much more.
scoopcharlotte.com
Charlotte PRIDE Events, Festival, and Parade are Happening In Person This Month
After two years of a pandemic hiatus, Charlotte’s largest street festival and parade returns to Uptown with the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade on Aug. 20-21, 2022. From their roots 50 years ago, when early gay rights leaders first attempted organizing in Charlotte, to the first Gay Pride Day in 1981, to the founding of Charlotte Pride and their first event in 2001 — Charlotte Pride will celebrate in-person this year all the ways this community has grown and triumphed. From 2,000 attendees in 2001 to more than 200,000 at the last in-person event in 2019, the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade makes its grand return to the streets of Uptown Charlotte to celebrate 20 years of Charlotte Pride and more than 40 years of Pride legacy in the Queen City.
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte
One of Charlotte's newest spots is already known as the "best pizza in town". But how did it all begin? We'll tell you about the story behind the "now" famous pizza place. Kerrel and Nkem Thompson opened up Bird Pizzeria in Charlotte in Dec 2021. At the beginning of the pandemic, the couple thought about what they could do while everyone else stayed inside. After brainstorming, they realized there was a lot of leftover dough at home and decided to use it to bake homemade pizza.
country1037fm.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
secretcharlotte.co
Charlotte International Art Festival Returns In September With Amazing, New Installations
Get ready to experience works of art that extend beyond the beliefs of your imagination, as Uptown and Ballantyne completely transform in September for Charlotte International Arts Festival. This multi-week festival, brought to us by Blumenthal Arts, is a multimedia art festival that will transform Charlotte into a hub of creativity from September 16th to October 2nd. And we’ve got all the details.
WBTV
Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one Charlotte great, great grandmother turning 98 years old, Wednesday was all about her. But in those 98 years living in Beatties Ford, the things she’s seen could fill a book. Mrs. Louise Jones Williams has seen it all from the good to the...
Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar lease to be terminated for ‘reimagined’ Birkdale
A managing partner at Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar says North American Properties, the new managers of Birkdale Village, will not renew their lease because the business does not meet their vision for the reimagined Birkdale.
idesignarch.com
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence
This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
Chef Sam Diminich’s first restaurant set to open in December in west Charlotte
Restaurant Constance will open in the former Counter- space on Thrift Road this winter, with a targeted opening date of Dec. 5. The restaurant will be a celebration of food — where it comes from, the people you share it with, the people making it for you. And it’ll tell Chef Sam Diminich’s story, starting […] The post Chef Sam Diminich’s first restaurant set to open in December in west Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
qcitymetro.com
Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now
I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this North Carolina favorite.
country1037fm.com
Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!
This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
Chef delivering meals in uptown narrowly escapes gunfire in shooting that injured 2
CHARLOTTE — A chef said he narrowly escaped gunfire in uptown Charlotte after a woman opened fire in the middle of the street Thursday night. Two people were shot and taken to Atrium CMC, police said. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at North Tryon Street and Montford...
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
WBTV
‘Mentorship matters:’ CMS graduate, Charlotte native uses fitness to mentor students in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate is using his passion for fitness to pour back into the community that raised him. Kim Olige graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2013. He says while he enjoyed his time in CMS, he felt more mentorship programs were needed to support students.
