WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
WBTV

Pet Day: Meet Franklin!

Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park. A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings.
scoopcharlotte.com

Cocktail Class, Panthers Fan Fest, Jazz in the Garden, Wine Walk, CLT Burger Week, Taste the Rainbow, Brew & Choo and More Things to Do This Weekend (8/11)

It won’t be long before the roads in Charlotte start filling up with school buses and the temperatures slowly ease back down to tolerable – so soak up those last few summer weeks while you can! This week you can up your drink mixing game, celebrate the return of football, enjoy live music in the garden, kick off PRIDE week, and much more.
scoopcharlotte.com

Charlotte PRIDE Events, Festival, and Parade are Happening In Person This Month

After two years of a pandemic hiatus, Charlotte’s largest street festival and parade returns to Uptown with the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade on Aug. 20-21, 2022. From their roots 50 years ago, when early gay rights leaders first attempted organizing in Charlotte, to the first Gay Pride Day in 1981, to the founding of Charlotte Pride and their first event in 2001 — Charlotte Pride will celebrate in-person this year all the ways this community has grown and triumphed. From 2,000 attendees in 2001 to more than 200,000 at the last in-person event in 2019, the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade makes its grand return to the streets of Uptown Charlotte to celebrate 20 years of Charlotte Pride and more than 40 years of Pride legacy in the Queen City.
Charlotte Unlimited

Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte

One of Charlotte's newest spots is already known as the "best pizza in town". But how did it all begin? We'll tell you about the story behind the "now" famous pizza place. Kerrel and Nkem Thompson opened up Bird Pizzeria in Charlotte in Dec 2021. At the beginning of the pandemic, the couple thought about what they could do while everyone else stayed inside. After brainstorming, they realized there was a lot of leftover dough at home and decided to use it to bake homemade pizza.
country1037fm.com

The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants

Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
secretcharlotte.co

Charlotte International Art Festival Returns In September With Amazing, New Installations

Get ready to experience works of art that extend beyond the beliefs of your imagination, as Uptown and Ballantyne completely transform in September for Charlotte International Arts Festival. This multi-week festival, brought to us by Blumenthal Arts, is a multimedia art festival that will transform Charlotte into a hub of creativity from September 16th to October 2nd. And we’ve got all the details.
idesignarch.com

Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence

This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
Axios Charlotte

Chef Sam Diminich’s first restaurant set to open in December in west Charlotte

Restaurant Constance will open in the former Counter- space on Thrift Road this winter, with a targeted opening date of Dec. 5. The restaurant will be a celebration of food — where it comes from, the people you share it with, the people making it for you. And it’ll tell Chef Sam Diminich’s story, starting […] The post Chef Sam Diminich’s first restaurant set to open in December in west Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
qcitymetro.com

Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now

I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
country1037fm.com

Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!

This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
