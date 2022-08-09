ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kenyans vote in close-fought election race

By Hillary ORINDE with Nick PERRY in Kisumu and Simon VALMARY in Eldoret, Gordwin Odhiambo, Yasuyoshi CHIBA, Simon MAINA, SIMON MAINA, Celine CLERY, Eden EZRA, Luis Tato
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oiiN_0h9mza9v00
More than 22 million Kenyans are registered to vote /AFP

Kenya voted for a new president on Tuesday against a backdrop of economic hardship and growing disenchantment with the political elite, with voting largely peaceful but producing low turnout in some areas.

The country is hoping for an orderly transition of power after almost a decade under two-term President Uhuru Kenyatta, but concerns about vote-rigging linger after past election disputes triggered deadly unrest.

Deputy President and erstwhile heir-apparent William Ruto, 55, is running against Raila Odinga, the 77-year-old veteran opposition leader now backed by longtime rival Kenyatta after a stunning shift in allegiances.

Raila Odinga (left) and William Ruto are the frontrunners in the presidential race /AFP/File

Voters lined up well before dawn to cast their ballots in what has been billed as a key test for democracy in a country where citizens have become frustrated with political leaders and their failure to deliver on their promises.

By 4:00 pm (1300 GMT), 10 hours after polling began, turnout was at just over 56 percent of the 22 million registered voters, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Comparable figures for the August 2017 election were not immediately available, but overall turnout then reached 78 percent.

Polls had largely closed by 10:00 pm (1900 GMT), with some stations reporting sparse turnout as they shut their doors at 5:00 pm, when voting was due to finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efF6c_0h9mza9v00
Voters line up in Ruto's stomping ground of Eldoret /AFP

Polling stations whose opening was delayed were continuing to admit voters, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said in a press briefing, urging Kenyans to be patient as election officials worked late into the night, counting votes.

"We call for patience among Kenyans as we undertake this rigorous exercise and also endeavour to complete this exercise as soon as possible," he said.

No presidential election outcome has gone uncontested since 2002, and there will be an anxious wait for this year's results which are not expected for several days.

- Hope for fair vote -

Pressure is on the IEBC to ensure a free and fair vote in all six polls -- for the presidency as well as for senators, governors, lawmakers, woman representatives and some 1,500 county officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0RWz_0h9mza9v00
A Kenyan election officer photographs a Maasai woman whose fingerprints failed to be recognised by an electronic system /AFP

The IEBC acknowledged that about 200 electronic voter registration devices had failed, out of a total of more than 46,000.

Polling was suspended in Wajir, a county bordering Somalia, after a gunfight left election officials trapped inside an office where ballots were stored, the IEBC said.

The suspension of local polls triggered a protest in western Nakuru county, but police said late Tuesday that the country had largely "remained calm and peaceful with no major incidents to report".

Many people said they hoped this year's vote would make their lives easier as they struggle to put food on the table amid soaring inflation and a crippling drought.

"I have come to vote to pick someone who will bring change to this country," said unemployed 34-year-old Ruth Iminza in the Nairobi slum of Kibera.

"Everything has gone up including school fees for our children."

The electoral body is under pressure to ensure a free and fair vote /AFP

Analysts have suggested that Odinga, a onetime political prisoner and former prime minister who is making his fifth stab at the presidency, could edge past his younger rival.

If neither wins more than 50 percent, Kenya will stage a run-off for the first time in its history.

Ruto has painted the election as a battle between ordinary "hustlers" and "dynasties" -- the Kenyatta and Odinga families that have dominated Kenyan politics since independence from Britain in 1963.

Since neither man belongs to the dominant Kikuyu tribe, which has produced three of the country's four presidents, the election will open a new chapter in Kenya's history.

If Odinga wins, his running mate Martha Karua will become deputy president, the first woman to hold the post.

- 'We want peace' -

Kenya's international partners are closely watching the vote in a country deemed a beacon of regional stability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YovxV_0h9mza9v00
Raila Odinga moves through a crowd of supporters after casting his ballot in the Nairobi slum of Kibera /AFP

Both Odinga and Ruto have urged a peaceful election, but fears remain that if the loser challenges the outcome -- as widely expected -- there could be unrest.

Security was tight on Tuesday, with more than 150,000 officers deployed across the country of about 50 million.

The trauma of the 2007 poll, which was followed by politically motivated ethnic clashes that killed more than 1,100 people, runs deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkU0V_0h9mza9v00
Indelible ink is applied to a voter's finger to ensure they cannot vote again in Kenya's general election /AFP

Odinga's challenge to the 2017 election result was met with a heavy-handed police response that left dozens dead.

Some observers say economic pressure could vie with tribal allegiance as the big motivator for voters in a country where a third of the population lives in poverty.

The new president will have to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, youth unemployment, a $70-billion debt mountain and entrenched corruption.

But first, he will have to make peace with his opponent, Kenyans say.

"There should be no violence. Whoever wins, we will support them and the person who fails should support the winner," said unemployed Mary Musera, who woke up at 3:00 am to vote in Kibera.

"We want peace."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Kenya set to learn outcome of tight election race

Kenya will on Monday learn the outcome of its closely-fought presidential election after a long wait for results that has put the East African nation on edge. The Star newspaper on Monday said "public anxiety" over the election results was at "breaking point". 
ELECTIONS
AFP

Tigray rebels deny 'direct engagements' with Ethiopia govt

Tigrayan rebels denied Saturday they have had "direct engagements" with the Ethiopian government, following a statement by the African Union which has been leading a push to end the 21-month conflict. In a statement dated August 4 but posted on its website on Thursday, the AU's Peace and Security Council said it "commends the AU High Representative for the direct engagements between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)".
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

A Myanmar junta court jailed Aung San Suu Kyi for six years for corruption on Monday, a source close to the case said, taking the ousted leader's prison time to 17 years.  Suu Kyi was sentenced to "six years imprisonment under four anti-corruption charges", said the source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
WORLD
AFP

First UN ship to carry Ukraine grain for Africa prepares to leave

The first UN-chartered vessel set to transport grain from Ukraine under a deal to relieve a global food crisis was loaded with 23,000 tonnes of wheat on Sunday and is ready to depart, Kyiv announced. The first commercial ship carrying grain left on August 1 and in total, 16 vessels have departed from Ukraine since the July deal, according to Kyiv.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
AFP

'Shadow government' scandal roils Australian politics

Revelations that Australia's ex-prime minister secretly appointed himself to several ministerial posts during the pandemic sparked a political firestorm Monday, with his successor promising a rapid investigation. "Scott Morrison was running a shadow government" In some cases, Morrison made himself a co-minister without telling the cabinet members he had already appointed to those positions.
AUSTRALIA
AFP

'Great victory' as Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul Monday as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following a turbulent year that saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen. For Taliban fighters, the joy of victory overshadows the current economic crisis.
WORLD
AFP

Colombia to restart peace talks with ELN rebels

Colombia's government gave the green light on Friday to resume peace talks with the country's largest remaining rebel force, a key electoral promise that brought leftist President Gustavo Petro to power earlier this week. Prior talks failed to make it beyond the exploratory stage after right-wing former president Ivan Duque took power in August 2018.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Prisoner#Ukraine#Kenyans
AFP

Iraq judiciary dismisses Sadr's demand to dissolve parliament

Iraq's judiciary said Sunday it lacks the authority to dissolve parliament as demanded by populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr, who is engaged in an escalating standoff with political rivals. Followers of Sadr, in defiance of his Shiite rivals of the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, have been staging a sit-in protest at Iraq's parliament.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

China conducts fresh drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit

China staged fresh military drills around Taiwan on Monday, slamming a new visit by United States lawmakers to the island days after a similar trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi triggered a furious response from Beijing. The bipartisan trip sparked another bellicose response from Beijing, which said it had carried out a fresh round of "combat readiness patrol and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan island" on Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul

Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
PROTESTS
AFP

UN rights chief to visit Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Michelle Bachelet is to make the first visit by a UN rights chief to Bangladesh next week, including to the sprawling refugee camps home to nearly a million Rohingyas. The camps house nearly one million Rohingya refugees that fled a military offensive in Myanmar.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Rival sit-ins deepen Iraq political deadlock

Opponents of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr launched their own Baghdad sit-in Friday, nearly two weeks after Sadr supporters stormed parliament and began an open-ended protest first inside, then outside the legislature.  For nearly two weeks, his supporters have held daily sit-ins, first inside the legislature and later on its grounds.
PROTESTS
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy