ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check

An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Nevada, IA
City
Sparks, NV
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nevada, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, IA
City
Waukee, IA
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Urbandale, IA
Waukee, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Dallas County, IA
KCCI.com

Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
2news.com

Reno man arrested on drug trafficking, weapon charges

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested Reno resident Kerry Turner for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August 2022, RNU detectives had information that wanted subject Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm. RNU Detectives Located Turner in...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Oxycodone#Kcci
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings July 25 through 31

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Raymundo Martinez-Solis, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Brian Calhoun, Parole & Probation;...
FALLON, NV
K92.3

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside

I think it's all safe to say that when we were kids we had moments, months, and maybe even years when we didn't get along with our mothers. The time that sticks out to me most is when I was about to leave for my freshman year of college and just needed to get out of the house. That was a tough summer for my mom.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police car part of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can help Nevada State Police win bragging rights in the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. If NSP wins, state troopers also would be featured in the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar. The contest is held every year across the country. In...
NEVADA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country

Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
IOWA STATE
FOX40

Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip.  Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7.  Neither returned home, and […]
YUBA CITY, CA
boisestatepublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
COLORADO STATE
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy