iheart.com
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday
NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
KCCI.com
Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Reno police say they saw suspect reach for his handgun before they shot him
The man shot by Reno police on the corner of Kingfisher Drive and Kestrel Court in Southwest Reno on Monday morning has been identified as Brandon Allan. Allan was transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to a press release from the Sparks Police Department. Sparks police are investigating the incident. ...
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
2news.com
Reno man arrested on drug trafficking, weapon charges
Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested Reno resident Kerry Turner for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August 2022, RNU detectives had information that wanted subject Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm. RNU Detectives Located Turner in...
FOX Reno
Troy Driver ordered to competency hearing, dismissal motion found 'premature'
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The State of Nevada has ordered Troy Driver to participate in a competency evaluation before a trial into the kidnapping, murder and sexual assault of Naomi Irion begins. Fernley Justice Court Bailiff Ted Bolzle released a set of documents Wednesday detailing...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings July 25 through 31
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Raymundo Martinez-Solis, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Brian Calhoun, Parole & Probation;...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
KIMT
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside
I think it's all safe to say that when we were kids we had moments, months, and maybe even years when we didn't get along with our mothers. The time that sticks out to me most is when I was about to leave for my freshman year of college and just needed to get out of the house. That was a tough summer for my mom.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police car part of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can help Nevada State Police win bragging rights in the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. If NSP wins, state troopers also would be featured in the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar. The contest is held every year across the country. In...
Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country
Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip. Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7. Neither returned home, and […]
boisestatepublicradio.org
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
