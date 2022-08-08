ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Delaney Graham Selected to United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch List

DURHAM – The United Soccer Coaches announced the defenders on its NCAA Division I Women's Players to Watch list on Tuesday, with Duke graduate student Delaney Graham one of 35 selected. The list includes United Soccer Coaches All-Americans and first or second team All-Region players from 2021, who are...
Blue Devils Announce Incoming Freshman Class

DURHAM – Duke wrestling head coach Glen Lanham has announced the program's incoming freshman class for the 2022-23 season. Five freshman – Connor Barket, Gaetano Console, Ethan Grimminger, Cameron Morgan and Nick Tattini join graduate transfer Jarred Papcsy as new additions to the roster in the fall. "As...
Troy Austin Named Deputy Athletics Director for Development

DURHAM – Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King has named Troy Austin to Deputy Athletics Director for Development. Austin, a Duke football alum who returned to his alma mater in 2018, replaces the retired Tom Coffman. Coffman retired from Duke in June after 17 years coordinating...
Duke Dons Full Pads for First Time this Fall

DURHAM – Duke held its first fully-padded practice of the 2022 season Tuesday morning at the Brooks Practice Facility. After their sixth practice of the year, junior linebacker Dorian Mausi and sophomore wide receiver Sahmir Hagans addressed the media. "Everybody offers their own skill set to the group," Hagans...
Brooks Announces 2022-23 Women’s Golf Schedule

DURHAM – Duke University women's golf head coach Dan Brooks announced the 2022-23 schedule on Monday, which features nine regular season tournaments. Brooks enters his 39th season with the Blue Devils. In 38 years as the Duke coach, Brooks has helped guide his squads to seven NCAA National Championships,...
