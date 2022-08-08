ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, KS

Kansas Man Faces Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges After Arrest At Casino

Larchwood, Iowa — A Kansas man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot near Larchwood late on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies arrested 42-year-old William Versailles of Oberlin, Kansas. According to the criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court, the deputy made contact with Versailles as he entered his vehicle. The deputy says Versailles had drug paraphernalia in plain view and within his control. A strong odor of a controlled substance was also detected coming from his vehicle, says the deputy. He says that a search of Versailles’s vehicle revealed additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, and that multiple devices used to consume marijuana and methamphetamine were found. A total of approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine was found between two bags and approximately 38 grams of marijuana was found between six bags and one plastic container.
LARCHWOOD, IA
Hays Post

Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 30 to Aug. 5. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne and Wallace...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Ellis County election canvass scheduled for Monday

The Ellis County Commission will certify the primary election with an official canvass Monday morning. According to the commission agenda, there were 132 provisional ballots that needed further evaluation by election staff. County Election Officer and Clerk Bobbi Dreiling said election staff recommend the election board of canvassers approve 95...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Ellis Co. 'revenue neutral rate' notices arriving this week

Taxpayers in Ellis County will begin receiving letters in the mail this week regarding the revenue neutral rate for each taxing entities in their community. Nearly 37,000 letters will be sent out by the Ellis County Clerk’s office notifying residents of property taxes and values and the date, time and location of a public hearing notifying the public they plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Fort Hays State University welcomes new chief of police

Following an extensive search, Fort Hays State University selected Terrance "Terry" Pierce as its next chief of police. Pierce succeeds Edward Howell, who retired from the force in June of this year after a career in law enforcement that spanned 40 years. Chief Pierce comes to FHSU from Pittsburg State...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Swooping kites on the campus of Fort Hays State University

Each spring, scores of Mississippi Kites, graceful raptors the size and shape of a peregrine falcon, journey to Kansas from their winter homes in South America to nest and raise their young. All eyes have been focused on the skies above the FHSU campus this spring and summer, alert to...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness

In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
HAYS, KS
agjournalonline.com

New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market

By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Extension district seeking horticulture agent

Extension Agent, Horticulture opportunity in Cottonwood District. Primary office location is negotiable between GREAT BEND and HAYS, KS. See www.ksre.ksu.edu/jobs for responsibilities, qualifications, and application procedure. Application deadline: 8/31/22. K-State Research and Extension is an EOE of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans. Background check required.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays, Plainville residents to become U.S. citizens in ceremony

WICHITA — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas will welcome 120 people, including Hays and Plainville residents, as new U.S. citizens Friday at Wichita State University. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mitchell Herren will preside, and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider

Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays BOE reverses position; satanic apparel no longer prohibited

The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two dozen community members were...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays couple opens Doghouse Liquor, formerly Steinert

Jeff and Melissa Dewey of Hays are the new owners of Doghouse Liquor of Hays, formerly Steinert Liquor, 2522 Vine. The couple assumed ownership of the business June 13. The store caries a variety of liquors, beers and wines, from top shelf to less expensive choices. They have kept most...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

