California bicyclist killed in crash in northern Kansas
A California bicyclist was killed in a crash in Norton Co
kiwaradio.com
Kansas Man Faces Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges After Arrest At Casino
Larchwood, Iowa — A Kansas man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot near Larchwood late on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies arrested 42-year-old William Versailles of Oberlin, Kansas. According to the criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court, the deputy made contact with Versailles as he entered his vehicle. The deputy says Versailles had drug paraphernalia in plain view and within his control. A strong odor of a controlled substance was also detected coming from his vehicle, says the deputy. He says that a search of Versailles’s vehicle revealed additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, and that multiple devices used to consume marijuana and methamphetamine were found. A total of approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine was found between two bags and approximately 38 grams of marijuana was found between six bags and one plastic container.
Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 30 to Aug. 5. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne and Wallace...
Four from NW. Kansas win lifetime fishing, hunting licenses
Residents of Phillipsburg, Russell, Hays and Scott City were all among the winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Cover image courtesy Pixabay.
Hays sees young adult migration to metros, but remote work may bring some back
People in rural Kansas have talked about the "brain drain" for years. Data released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau showed the statistics behind the loss of young adults from northwest Kansas. Hays is retaining only about 50 percent of young adults between 28 and 36. Doug Williams, Grow Hays...
Ellis County election canvass scheduled for Monday
The Ellis County Commission will certify the primary election with an official canvass Monday morning. According to the commission agenda, there were 132 provisional ballots that needed further evaluation by election staff. County Election Officer and Clerk Bobbi Dreiling said election staff recommend the election board of canvassers approve 95...
Ellis Co. 'revenue neutral rate' notices arriving this week
Taxpayers in Ellis County will begin receiving letters in the mail this week regarding the revenue neutral rate for each taxing entities in their community. Nearly 37,000 letters will be sent out by the Ellis County Clerk’s office notifying residents of property taxes and values and the date, time and location of a public hearing notifying the public they plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
🎙 Fort Hays State University welcomes new chief of police
Following an extensive search, Fort Hays State University selected Terrance "Terry" Pierce as its next chief of police. Pierce succeeds Edward Howell, who retired from the force in June of this year after a career in law enforcement that spanned 40 years. Chief Pierce comes to FHSU from Pittsburg State...
Swooping kites on the campus of Fort Hays State University
Each spring, scores of Mississippi Kites, graceful raptors the size and shape of a peregrine falcon, journey to Kansas from their winter homes in South America to nest and raise their young. All eyes have been focused on the skies above the FHSU campus this spring and summer, alert to...
Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness
In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
agjournalonline.com
New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market
By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
SPONSORED: Extension district seeking horticulture agent
Extension Agent, Horticulture opportunity in Cottonwood District. Primary office location is negotiable between GREAT BEND and HAYS, KS. See www.ksre.ksu.edu/jobs for responsibilities, qualifications, and application procedure. Application deadline: 8/31/22. K-State Research and Extension is an EOE of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans. Background check required.
80M years ago, western Kansas was 'hell's aquarium' — here's what it can teach us
CASTLE ROCK BADLANDS — How do you save sea turtles from climate change? Maybe start by digging around in the arid badlands of western Kansas. Eighty million years ago, this dry, desolate landscape was completely covered by water, teeming with exotic forms of life. And the remnants of that...
🎙Post Podcast: Community Cruise strengthens FHSU, Hays connection
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Fort Hays State University Alumni Association engagement specialist Carolyn Tatro and Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Melissa Dixon share information about the Community Cruise.
Hays, Plainville residents to become U.S. citizens in ceremony
WICHITA — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas will welcome 120 people, including Hays and Plainville residents, as new U.S. citizens Friday at Wichita State University. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mitchell Herren will preside, and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider
Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
Hays BOE reverses position; satanic apparel no longer prohibited
The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two dozen community members were...
Hays couple opens Doghouse Liquor, formerly Steinert
Jeff and Melissa Dewey of Hays are the new owners of Doghouse Liquor of Hays, formerly Steinert Liquor, 2522 Vine. The couple assumed ownership of the business June 13. The store caries a variety of liquors, beers and wines, from top shelf to less expensive choices. They have kept most...
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.
