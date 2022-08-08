ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hays Post

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion

RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire

RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

