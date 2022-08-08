Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit...
New mural will bring attention to downtown building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is awarded $150,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission awarded the Wabash Valley Fair Association $150,000 at its meeting on Tuesday. This sum is $25,000 more than what was awarded last year. The award is due to the fair association’s good stewardship of the funds that they’ve received....
100+ new Vigo County teachers ready for the classroom
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 100 new teachers attended orientation Monday for the Vigo County School Corporation. Director of Communications for VCSC Teresa Stuckey said that the school corporation is very close to having all of their elementary positions filled. Adding that the organization is narrowing down the open secondary positions.
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said.
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities.
Duke Energy installs bald eagle nesting locations at old towers
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Duke Energy repurposed two old towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, installing bald eagle nesting platforms. The company utilized helicopters for the project. Senior construction manager Bill Bedwell said the helicopter work helped benefit the environment and the cost of the work. “I’d say...
Terre Haute airport 2023 budget takes hit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The 2023 budget for the Terre Haute Regional Airport decreased around 10% due to unexpected costs related to the circuit breaker. Financial manager Kelsey Veatch said estimates for the circuit breaker were about 70% higher than in previous years, totaling about $532,000. “We had to...
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future?. Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties.
Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess...
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Vigo County High School Bass Fishing Championship returns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The 2nd annual Vigo County High School Bass Fishing Championship will be held Sunday, Aug. 21 at Mill Creek Lake in Marshall, IL. The tournament will begin at 6 a.m. CDT and 7:00 a.m. EDT. Anglers will be on the water until the weigh-in...
Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge support, and overturned.
Power restored to more than 1,000 Duke Energy Customers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark this morning after strong storms and heavy rain pushed through the area overnight, according to the company’s Outage Map. The majority of the outages are in the Springhill area of Terre Haute. Those customers...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open...
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions coming to US 41 near Carlisle
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers traveling on US 41 in Sullivan County will soon see lane restrictions in the area just south of Carlisle. According to INDOT, work is set to begin “on or around” August 10 on a project that will construct drains and other small structures along the highway.
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on IL Route 1 just south of Paris. Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash near Hill Road around 4:25 pm. An investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling south on IL Route...
IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; Man was already on parole in 2016 deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is behind bars, charged with murder for the second time in six years after police arrested him in connection to the killing of a man in July. Najee Givens, 33, is charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Rucker Jr., who was found dead in his home on July 17.
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating...
