Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
Oregon man makes $177,000 renting out his backyard swimming pool
Jim Battan, an Oregon man that spent $110,000 building a beautiful backyard pool at his home in 2012, started renting out his swimming pool in September 2020 on an app called Swimply and since then has hosted around 9,000 people all while making a whopping $177,000. Swimply, an app that is very similar to Airbnb, but for swimming pools has allowed homeowners to turn their swimming pools into an income stream.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
The First Documented Haunting Was in a Small Town in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. According to a poll done by YouGov America on the paranormal and supernatural, 37% of Americans believe some people have psychic abilities and 7% of us think vampires and werewolves are real. The poll also found out that 36% of Americans believe in ghosts.
mansionglobal.com
A Working Horse Ranch With a Custom Modern Residence in Central Oregon Asks $19 Million
A 190-acre ranch in Central Oregon is on the market for $18.95 million. A 190-acre working horse ranch in Central Oregon that features top-notch equestrian facilities as well as a main residence custom built in 2011 has come to the market for $18.95 million. The property, called R&B Ranch, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tornadopix.com
Tahoe ski resorts in desperate need of labor accommodation turn brutal camps
With winter looming, a sprawling ski resort for work and limited lodging options for seasonal employees who want to ramp up tickets or perks, Palisades Ski Resort in Tahoe tried a daring test last year. The company has opened a campground near Interstate 89, where workers can park their small,...
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground
CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful. Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation.
Watch a Yellowstone Tourist Walk Dangerously Close To Massive Bison: ‘Can I Pet You?’
The hits start coming, and they really don’t stop coming, apparently, as yet another Yellowstone National Park tourist got too close to a bison. You’d think these people would hear about all the gorings and tramplings from tourists getting too close and would take that into account when visiting the parks. Apparently not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
No Power for Nearly 15,900 Homes in Massachusetts After 12 Thunderstorms Passed Through Greater Boston
Due to the 12 storms that hit the Greater Boston area on Sunday, nearly 15,900 homes in Massachusetts will be without electricity through the night. A few showers and storms are developing, some of which could be strong to severe with hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds. It will be a windy, hot, and humid evening.
My Greatest Hunting Adventure: A Cougar Nightmare, From the Archives
This story first appeared in the July 1963 issue of Outdoor Life. While it is a classic example of a predator hunt in the 1920s and 30s, it also shows how predator management and hunting ethics have changed over the decades. I DON’T KNOW how many times the cougar squalled...
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Alaska Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
Glamping with grandparents? Child’s play! Cycling, kayaking, gourmet grub - the New Forest is the perfect spot for a family adventure
Nobody likes a show-off, Brian! I bellow into the wind, as my father-in-law, who’s just blown out the candles on his 70th birthday cake, zips by me on his cool-as-you-like electric hire bike. Granny Trish is up next. Luminous in a neon orange anorak, she carves up with ease...
momcollective.com
Taking A Walk in the Woods: Family Hiking in Florida is Possible!
Taking A Walk in the Woods: Family Hiking in Florida is Possible!. Walking through the forest is one of my personal favorite methods to escape the ways of the world and immerse myself in the beauty of creation. I am grateful that I am one of those individuals who remain connected to the soil. While I moved here for our white sandy beaches (I’ve also lived in TX, CO, and CA ), there is a huge part of my soul that misses the mountains. As a family, we take at least one trip a year up north to fulfill this aspect of our hearts. The book, “A Walk In The Woods” by Bill Bryson, inspired my husband and I years ago to hike the Appalachian Trail. The book is a personal account by the American author who decided to re-aquant himself with the nature in the US by hiking the AT. (In 2015 it also became an independent film) We have kept our ambition for hiking (taking a walk in the woods) over the years with our small children.
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0