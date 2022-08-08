ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
Beyoncé shares sleepy pic of Blue, Rumi and Sir ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release

Sleepy siblings! Beyoncé posted a sweet snap of herself in bed with her three kids while writing a “special thank you” for the little ones ahead of her “Renaissance” album release. “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the singer, 40, wrote on her website alongside the rare family photo Thursday. “A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative,” the Grammy winner continued. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world.” After calling the 16 tracks a “beautiful journey...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

Click here to read the full article. Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.” Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs...
Beyonce sends ‘genius’ Madonna flowers after collaboration on Renaissance album

Beyonce sent Madonna flowers and a gushing note describing her as a “masterpiece genius” after their recent collaboration on her Renaissance album.The two superstars worked together on the track “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” which samples Madonna’s 1990 classic “Vogue”.“Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened up so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius,” Beyonce’s note read.“Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Monica Lewinsky calls for Beyonce to remove old song’s reference to herBeyonce to remove offensive lyric from new Renaissance album
Beyoncé is the first woman to top US album charts in 2022 with ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US, continuing her unbroken streak of albums debuting at Number One. All seven of the artist’s studio albums have peaked in the top spot, however, the release of ‘Renaissance’ is notably significant in that it’s already become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market. In addition to the US, it’s debuted at Number One in the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely to top the Canadian chart as well, however data for that is yet to be released.
Kelis Accuses Beyoncé Of Theft & Having 'No Soul' After Learning Bey Sampled Her Music On Leaked Album 'Renaissance'

Kelis isn't happy about being featured on Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance album. She has accused Beyoncé of "theft," claiming the Grammy winner has "no soul" because she allegedly didn't ask Kelis permission to sample her music, Radar has learned. The Milkshake singer took to social media to call out Bey, claiming she didn't discover she was featured on the album until it leaked Wednesday."My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems,...
Serena Williams’ unapologetic greatness is a beacon to Black girls everywhere

Serena Willams announced her impending retirement from professional tennis in Vogue magazine on Tuesday. As we celebrate her greatness and all that Williams has achieved on the court – the 23 major singles titles, the four Olympic gold medals, the 319 weeks at No 1 in the world rankings – I think it’s important to not skim over all that she had to endure off of it and the inspiration she’s given to Black girls in particular.
