Latrobe, PA

numberfire.com

Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
TAMPA, FL
Latrobe, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Latrobe, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
247Sports

Rookies Shine in Browns 24-13 Win in Preseason Opener against the Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns opened their preseason with 24 unanswered points on their way to a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns spotted the Jaguars 13 points to start the game before rallying. Many of the Browns rookies stepped up and showed promise as all of the Browns points were scored by 2022 draft choices.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

49ers' Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) not expected to play in preseason

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) is not expected to be available for any preseason games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury that will "likely" prevent him from playing in any of the 49ers' preseason games. He is expected to be ready for Week 1's clash with the Chicago Bears. Should Mitchell miss time, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon, and Tyrion Davis-Price could see an increase in opportunities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Najee Harris
Merril Hoge
Mel Blount
Tim Worley
The Associated Press

Rhule: Mayfield, Darnold will play 1 series vs. Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play one series Saturday night when the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule would not say who’ll start at quarterback. “We are trying to get each guy six to eight plays,” Rhule said following the team’s annual Fan Fest practice Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. Rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are expected to see most of the reps at quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC

