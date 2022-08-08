Read full article on original website
Report: Details Emerge From Tom Brady’s Absence From Bucs
The Tampa Bay quarterback will miss training camp through August 20 for personal reasons.
Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: time, date, how to watch, live stream
The Browns play to start Deshaun Watson in their preseason opener on Friday against the Jaguars, who lost their first preseason game to the Raiders.
Patriots-Giants OFFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?
Patriots Country breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time on offense in New England’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.
Raiders Release Former Cal WR Jordan Veasy
He caught two passes in Las Vegas' preseason opener, but it was not enough to keep him on the roster
Lions Make Official Decision On First-Round Pick Jameson Williams For Week 1
One day, Jameson Williams will take the field for the Detroit Lions. It won't happen in Week 1, though. The Detroit Lions have made the decision to withhold Williams from the season opener, according to a report. Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this...
Rookies Shine in Browns 24-13 Win in Preseason Opener against the Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns opened their preseason with 24 unanswered points on their way to a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns spotted the Jaguars 13 points to start the game before rallying. Many of the Browns rookies stepped up and showed promise as all of the Browns points were scored by 2022 draft choices.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) not expected to play in preseason
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) is not expected to be available for any preseason games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury that will "likely" prevent him from playing in any of the 49ers' preseason games. He is expected to be ready for Week 1's clash with the Chicago Bears. Should Mitchell miss time, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon, and Tyrion Davis-Price could see an increase in opportunities.
Julio Jones drawing rave reviews at Buccaneers camp
Julio Jones is drawing rave reviews at Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp. Jones was signed by the Bucs last month to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old had a down season in 2021, which he spent with the Tennessee Titans. But he could be set for a big turnaround in 2022. In...
Rhule: Mayfield, Darnold will play 1 series vs. Washington
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play one series Saturday night when the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule would not say who’ll start at quarterback. “We are trying to get each guy six to eight plays,” Rhule said following the team’s annual Fan Fest practice Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. Rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are expected to see most of the reps at quarterback.
