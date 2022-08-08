Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Almost 60 Percent Of Human Infectious Diseases Can Be Worsened By Climate Change
Of the 375 known pathogenic diseases that afflict humanity worldwide, 58 percent can be aggravated by climate change, according to a new study in the journal Nature Climate Change. In total, 218 illnesses caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal infections were found to be potentiated by increasing temperatures and other serious climate hazards.
More than half of diseases including Zika and cholera are made worse by climate crisis
In 2016, a community in a remote corner of northern Siberia started to get sick.Dozens of people, and thousands of reindeer, had developed anthrax, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, swelling and vomiting. One child died, as well as at least 2,000 reindeer.The cause is believed to be the climate crisis.Scientists think that extraordinarily high temperatures that summer thawed out a frozen reindeer carcass that died from anthrax decades before – releasing dormant spores back into the air with tragic consequences.It’s not the only time the climate crisis may have gotten people sick. A new study found that...
Climate Change Is Supercharging Most Infectious Diseases, New Study Finds
“I have to tell you that as this database started to grow, I started to get scared, man,” the lead author said.
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change can Cause Outbreaks and Pathogenic Diseases in Humans, New Review Says
As shown in an assessment report, global warming could induce communicable diseases and epidemics in people in over a hundred distinct manners. Scientists from the State of Hawaii at Manoa and the College of Wisconsin in the United States examined the material on 375 human illnesses. They discovered that half of these infections were exacerbated by climatic risks at a certain period in ancient times.
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
TODAY.com
Scientists are narrowing in on why some people keep avoiding COVID-19
A majority of people in the U.S have had COVID-19 at least once — likely more than 70% of the country, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many have been infected multiple times. In a...
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
New studies agree that animals sold at Wuhan market are most likely what started Covid-19 pandemic
In June, the World Health Organization recommended that scientists continue to research all possible origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, including a lab leak. Two newly published studies take totally different approaches but arrive at the same conclusion: The Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, was most likely the epicenter for the coronavirus.
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say
BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway.
scitechdaily.com
Polio in New York – An Infectious Disease Doctor Explains
On July 21, 2022, New York state health officials announced the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. The U.S. resident, who is suffering from muscle weakness and paralysis had not been vaccinated. Before safe and effective vaccines were invented in the mid-20th century, polio was a common...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
Complex
Scientists Identify New Langya Virus in China That Has Infected 35 People
A team of international scientists have identified a new virus called Langya, which has already been detected in 35 individuals in China. Per the Washington Post, a peer-reviewed study published by the New England Journal of Medicine details how the Langya Henipavirus was discovered after it potentially first infected animals and made the jump to humans. While the virus is not believed to be transmitted between people, due in part to the small sample size of 35 confirmed infections, it is hypothesized to have been hosted by shrews before it infected any humans.
35 cases of a new virus have been recorded in China, but scientists aren't alarmed
In December 2018, a 53-year-old woman showed up at a hospital in China with flu-like symptoms. She was infected with a henipavirus, a class that includes some dangerous pathogens like Nipah virus, which has a fatality rate of 40% to 75%. But the virus infecting the patient was genetically distinct...
MedicalXpress
Estimating the risk of SARS-related coronaviruses from bats in Southeast Asia
An approach to estimate and map the risk of potential SARS-related coronaviruses spreading from bats to humans in Southeast Asia is presented in a paper in Nature Communications this week. The study could aid the design of surveillance and prevention programs in regions where these disease spillover events may be more likely to occur.
The Problem With Being Too Cautious in Vaccine Trials
Late last month, the CDC confirmed that two young children had been diagnosed with monkeypox. Although almost all infections in the United States are associated with men who have sex with men, the virus is spreading rapidly and, through household exposure or other transmission routes, could soon turn up in other populations, such as infants, adolescents, and pregnant people (including their fetuses).
The Most Dangerous Diseases You Can Get on Earth
Humans have been fighting disease since long before our genus evolved into Homo sapiens. The most recent example is COVID-19. Though the latest variant of the virus that causes the disease is very contagious, its fatality rate is relatively low in comparison with pathogens. (Here’s how COVID fatalities compare with those of other diseases.) Antibiotics, […]
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Bill Gates is calling the re-emergence of polio in New York a reminder that the disease remains "a threat to us all." A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
Mortality and Long-Term Air Pollution: The Differential Equation
“Air pollution is the cause and aggravating factor of many respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer.”. “Aggravation,” an acute response to an underlying disease, has been observed in individuals; causing a chronic condition is altogether something else. The strictest air pollution regulations have been based on differences in chronic disease rates among cities. Their underlying assumption is that a change in air quality produces a change in health. For example, the most personal air quality change, smoking cessation, has been shown to improve health and lengthen longevity. Can we say the same about imposing new air pollution controls?
