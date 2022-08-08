ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Texas offensive tackle Noah Gardner commits to Tulane

Tulane’s 2023 football recruiting class grew by one Friday with the addition of offensive tackle Noah Gardner. The 6-6, 280-pound product of Lovejoy High in Lucas, Texas earned All District honors in ’21. He also maintains a 3.7 GPA. Gardner considered offers from Army, Navy, Lehigh, ULL, Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

New Orleanian Tom Amoss saddles 4,000th winner

New Orleans native Tom Amoss became the 15th trainer in North American history to reach the milestone of 4,000 career wins when he sent out Isolate to victory Wednesday in the Tale of the Cat Stakes at Saratoga. Tyler Gaffialone was the winning jockey for the historic Amoss win. Amoss...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

