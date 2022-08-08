ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which Steelers QB will play best vs Seahawks

On Satuday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will finally get back to playing football when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s first preseason game. All eyes will be on the three-headed quarterback monster for the Steelers of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. This preseason will...
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers defense looking to rebound from 'completely unacceptable' 2021 NFL season

On paper, the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers have a dominant pass rush that should intimidate offensive lines and quarterbacks throughout the NFL this fall. All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, the best in the business at his position, leads that unit and could set multiple league records and even earn Most Valuable Player votes when all is said and done for the upcoming season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

