On paper, the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers have a dominant pass rush that should intimidate offensive lines and quarterbacks throughout the NFL this fall. All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, the best in the business at his position, leads that unit and could set multiple league records and even earn Most Valuable Player votes when all is said and done for the upcoming season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO