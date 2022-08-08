Welcome back, Tyrrell Pigrome. Almost three years removed from his last season as the quarterback for the Maryland football team, Pigrome has returned to the state — this time trying his hand at Towson. Is it strange to be back in the area where it all started? Pigrome doesn’t think so. “I don’t look at it that way,” the Birmingham, Alabama, native said. “I just look at it as a new ...

