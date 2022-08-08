ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Makes History + Nicki Minaj Set To Be Honored

By Dominque Da Diva
 4 days ago

Beyoncé Makes History With #1 Seventh Consecutive #1 Album

Beyoncé is celebrating being the queen of the Billboard charts right now with her seventh, consecutive #1 studio album with Renaissance!

According to reports, the album earned a total of 332K equivalent album units in its first week. As a result of Renaissance’s numerical performance, Beyoncé became the first female artist to top the controversial chart for the most sales in one week and second overall this year.

All 16 tracks on the album are currently charting. What an amazing accomplishment 20+ years into her legendary career.

Be honest, which song from ‘Renaissance’ is your current favorite?

Nicki Minaj Set to Perform & Be Honored with Video Vanguard Award at VMA’s

Fresh off the Young Money Reunion tour stage, the queen of Young Money is gearing up to receive  MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award! Not only is she being honored but the ‘We Go Up’ rapper is expected to perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs , airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Do remember, this is the first time in two years that the VMA’s will be honoring anyone with the Video Vanguard Award. Last year Nicki pulled out of the VMA’s last minute.  No one received the award from 2004 to 2005 or the time between 2007 and 2010. The recipients during years of 2013 and 2019 were  Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Nicki is a 17x VMA nominee and a 5x VMA winner. This year she is nominated in the best hip-hop category. She’s urging the barbs and fans all over the country not to miss her VMA performance. Since she’s getting ready to drop ‘Super Freaky Girl’ on August 12th, we’re sure we don’t want to miss whatever over the top performance the ‘Pink Friday’ queen has planned.

