Read full article on original website
Related
On Hawaii 08-06-22 A guide to Hawaii’s Napali Coast, one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world
The allure of the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park on the island of Kauai is its striking beauty. The pali, or cliffs, rise dramatically to as much as 4,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean. Hidden beaches are sprinkled among its many steep, amphitheater-like cliffs rising above green isolated valleys, as waterfalls tumble down its walls from great heights. It attracts all types of people from all over the world – day hikers, backpackers, trail runners, free spirits and hermits. The park, which extends from Haena to Milolii Valley, can be seen by air, land or sea – each a unique...
Monster waves break over rooftops of condos in Hawaii amid 'historic' swell
Monster waves pounded the south-facing shores of the Hawaii Islands over the weekend amid a surge that the National Weather Service called "historic." Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, which closed multiple state beach parks along south-facing shores, said it was the largest swell in over a decade with waves up to 24 feet.
I've been going on cruises for 20 years. Here are my top 3 tips to avoid the crowds on ships.
I've been going on cruises with my family for two decades. Status with Royal Caribbean gives us VIP access, but booking suites gives us special treatment, too. If you don't want to pay more, timing things right can help you avoid cruise crowds. I've lost count of how many cruises...
I was born and raised in The Bahamas. Here are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
I grew up in New Providence and wish visitors realized that the islands have more to offer than Nassau and Atlantis, the hotel on Paradise Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
There were 14 Cape Cod and Vineyard shark sightings Tuesday, with one close to shore
The Martha’s Vineyard sighting was the closest to shore reported on Sharktivity in at least two weeks. Between 9:55 a.m. and 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 14 great white shark sightings in the Cape Cod area, including one off Martha’s Vineyard. The Martha’s Vineyard sighting was just...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
The 25 Best Islands in the World
In the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, the best islands in the world promise much more than aquamarine waters, dramatic coastlines, and pristine beaches. All are evidence that we are not only enthusiastically exploring again but re-examining what an ideal island experience might entail. Every year for our World's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Purchase Second Miami Waterfront Home for $44 Million
Jackie and Mike Bezos purchased six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Miami home for $44 million. The Bezos family has purchased not one, but two Miami beach houses for a total of $78 million. Jackie and Mike Bezos purchased a $34 million waterfront property in the Coral Gables neighborhood last week, Mansion Global reported....
Covid lockdown strands 80,000 tourists in 'China's Hawaii'
Around 80,000 tourists are stranded in the popular resort city of Sanya on China's tropical Hainan island after authorities announced lockdown measures to stem an outbreak of Covid-19.
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I took an overnight ferry in Alaska instead of a big cruise. It was a cheaper, no-frills way to see the same beautiful scenery I would on a mega ship.
Insider's writer took a state ferry in Alaska's Inside Passage instead of a cruise and would gladly book again. It cost $282 for a private cabin.
Wanted: desert island resort in Maldives seeks barefoot bookseller
White sands, blue skies... and lots of books. Applications have opened for what might just be the best job in the world: running a bookshop on a luxury desert island in the Maldives. Passionate lovers of books – who are also adventurous, outgoing, creative and don’t mind spending all day...
The best honeymoon hotels in Bali
The island of the Gods famously had its pop-culture moment in 2010 blockbuster Eat Pray Love, and while the sheer mention of the film has become a Balinese cliché, there’s a reason the ‘love’ chapter was reserved for this particular Indonesian archipelago. From the spirituality of the island to its spectacular natural beauty, tropical climate and temperate water, you really can’t beat Bali for romance.Whether sunbathing in Jimbaran Bay, exploring temples in Ubud, snorkelling the coral reef of Pemuteran or hiking Mount Batur at sunrise, there is something to suit every type of honeymooner here. And the incense that wafts...
brides.com
Bali Beach Resorts for Your Dream Honeymoon
Not all islands are created equal—some are just so special, they tower above the rest. Bali is one of these, seductive to anyone with an affection for Mother Nature’s beauty or fascinating culture, genuinely warm and friendly people, and food bursting with flavor and personality. There’s no question the Indonesian island is saturated with intricate Hindu temples, palm trees and lush jungles, idyllic beaches, and some of the world’s best surfing, which makes it an impeccable choice for a honeymoon. The allure is backed up by authentic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences enhanced further by the surreal settings.
Who To Tip When You’re Traveling
No one wants to intentionally stiff someone on a tip, but not everyone who deserves one will ask. Find: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a MonthSmall Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates...
purewow.com
The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
You Could Live on a Private Island for Free and Sell Books Barefoot for One Year
Dreaming of escaping to a tropical paradise while in the throes of the everyday monotony of your 9-5 isn't an uncommon fantasy. But what if you could find a way to work while you frolicked away in one of the most luxurious places in the world?. Looks like that dream...
Comments / 0