Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith reacts to reports he's signed $100m LIV Golf deal
Cameron Smith says any news about his future will come from "Cameron Smith and not Cameron Percy" when pressed about reports he has signed a lucrative contract worth $100m with LIV Golf. Smith, 28, the 150th Open champion, the winner of The Players and current second best player in the...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour urged to "make it right" over "backwards" Bubba Watson situation
Bubba Watson remains on the FedEx Cup points list, despite signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. All of the other LIV Golf players have been booted off. The only reason why the two-time major champion remains on the list is because of a technicality. Watson, 43, has not actually...
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event
England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Brooks Koepka Net Worth: What is the LIV Golf Tour player worth?
Brooks Koepka reportedly accepted a nine-figure sum to join the LIV Golf Tour, despite pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour earlier in the season. "Somebody will sell out and go to it," is what the four-time major champion said back in February. During the US Open, he also said he hadn't given the LIV Golf series much thought.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf Tour, says Australian PGA Tour player
Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith has signed with the LIV Golf Tour, according to his fellow Australian PGA Tour colleague Cameron Percy. Speaking to RSN radio, a radio station based in Australia, Percy revealed that both Smith and six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman have signed lucrative deals with the Saudi-backed series.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf lawyer appears to drop MAJOR bombshell in court
The lawyer representing the LIV Golf rebels in court today against the PGA Tour appeared to drop a major bombshell. Robert Walters, the legal representative making arguments for the Saudi-backed series, let slip a rather interesting remark. He told judge Freeman that the "money won" in LIV Golf tournaments is...
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut
Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
Gary Player issues strong statement on trophies auctioned by his own son
Nine-time major winning golf legend Gary Player has issued a strong statement concerning the auction of "several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia" from his career. In his statement on social media, Player reveals that the items were put up for auction by his son Marc who is also his ex-manager. The 86-year-old said he is in the process of recovering the items.
golfmagic.com
Antitrust lawyer says LIV Golf players' TRO request "not for rich golfers"
LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones have been accused of "fabricating an emergency" over their desires to play the forthcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first postseason event is scheduled to take place at TPC Southwind next week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There is a...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League 2023: Predicting the 48 players that could start!
We may only be three events into the inaugural LIV Golf Tour of 2022, but we are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and what the Saudi-backed series could look like in the near future. Cameron Smith is set to become LIV Golf's latest acquisition after agreeing on a...
golfmagic.com
Is this the most DANGEROUS hole in the world of golf?
Some holes in the world of golf strike fear into the hearts of even the most talented players in the game. Golf courses are intimidating places and this is because of the brutal layout of some holes. The 12th hole at Augusta National, host of The Masters, comes to mind....
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro takes an age over his ball in final round of Wyndham Championship
The pace of play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is a debate which regularly crops up and it is a debate which seems to have no solution. During the second round of The 150th Open Championship, some groups took over six hours to complete 18 holes at St Andrews, sparking some criticism of the layout of the Old Course.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour share document projecting huge earnings for players in future
The PGA Tour has circulated a document detailing the potential earnings for players in future seasons based on a year-by-year growth prediction. According to Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, the document shows the projected earnings of players if their respective careers had started in the 2022/2023 season, based on the inflation of total earnings.
golfmagic.com
Joel Dahmen fires shade towards LIV's Bryson DeChambeau with pizza post
It's probably fair to say PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen isn't the biggest fan of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Dahmen took to social media to post an interesting photograph. If you weren't in the know, perhaps you would be none the wiser. But it's 100 per cent a swipe...
golfmagic.com
How to live stream the FedEx St Jude Championship for free online
The PGA Tour's best players such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler return this week for the opening FedEx Cup Playoffs event at the FedEx St Jude Championship. McIlroy starts the tournament favourite after his near miss at the 150th Open Championship last month, while World No.1 Scheffler is going in search of his fifth win of the season.
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa the latest to endure an airport nightmare en route to playoffs
Collin Morikawa had a heart-in-mouth moment before the FedEx Cup Playoffs when he became the latest victim to airline havoc. Last week Jessica Korda had to play the AIG Women's Open in borrowed clothes. Shane Lowry also lost his clubs. It's safe to say travel is a nightmare at the moment.
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler SPLITS with his long-time caddie Joe Skovron
Rickie Fowler has parted ways with his caddie Joe Skovron ahead of this week's FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour. The news was confirmed earlier today by Golf Channel's Todd Lewis and former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Fowler and Skovron have worked...
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris commits to Nedbank Golf Challenge on DP World Tour
PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris will play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour in November for the tournament's 40th anniversary. The 25-year-old is second in the DP World Tour Rankings and he will make his debut at the event at Gary Player Country Club at Sun City. He could become the first American winner of the event in over 15 years.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player removes name from lawsuit against PGA Tour
Carlos Ortiz has decided to remove his name from the antitrust lawsuit that was filed against the PGA Tour last week, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Ortiz had been down as one of 11 LIV Golf players to have filed the lawsuit that included the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter and his compatriot Abraham Ancer.
Comments / 0