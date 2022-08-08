Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: SEC Network analysts predict Vols final record for 2022
Tennessee football could be in for a great 2022 season in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel. QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman, RB Jabari Small and several impact players on both sides of the ball are returning to Rocky Top, eager to improve on last year’s 7-6 record.
rockytopinsider.com
Nico Iamaleava Plans to Enroll Early, Predicts ‘Breakout’ Season for Tennessee
Nico Iamaleava, a five-star prospect in the class of 2023, sure seems to be fired up about getting over to Tennessee. 247 Sports‘ fourth-ranked overall prospect in the class, Iamaleava, committed to Tennessee back in March. Since then, Iamaleava has been working hard to help establish a strong recruiting class to go around him.
Tennessee football could be a contender in first CFP rankings of 2022
Traditional scheduling for Tennessee football has always meant that, even in their heyday, being a contender in November is rare. That’s because unless they were going to play for the national championship, any regular season game that eliminated them from it would happen in September or October. Of course,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant says what Josh Heupel hasn’t been willing to say
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is extremely smart with his public comments. Heupel is generous when it comes to his time with his reporters, but he almost always stays far away from controversy. The second-year Vols head coach will carefully dance around a question to avoid giving an answer...
Becker ready for new opportunity with Tennessee Volunteers
(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
Farragut High School hires J.P. Burris as head boys basketball coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Farragut High School has found its new head boys' basketball coach. The Admirals have hired J.P. Burris as head coach, replacing Jon Higgins who left Farragut for the same position at Science Hill on August 3rd. Higgins was head coach of the Admirals from 2017 through...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NBC Sports
Nashville observations: Music City Grand Prix remained chaotically on brand for IndyCar
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Same song, different verse for the Music City Grand Prix and the NTT IndyCar Series?. Well, maybe on the track — but the notes also weren’t exactly the same for the second trip to Nashvegas. The bright lights and bachelorette parties of Broadway still...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee State Guard receiving new commander
Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced Friday Governor Bill Lee’s appointment of retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander of the Tennessee State Guard. Stewart will be promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. (Tenn.) and assume command of the State Guard during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on Oct. 1.
wkyufm.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
WATE
Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
3 Tennessee Cities Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and three in Tennessee made the cut.
thesmokies.com
Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
