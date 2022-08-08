COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State women's soccer was picked to finish third in the 2022 Mountain West preseason coaches' poll, Wednesday afternoon. This is the second-straight season the Broncos were projected to take third in the league's preseason poll. Boise State tallied 99 points and one first-place vote, finishing just shy of San Diego State (100 points) which did not receive a first-place nod. Reigning conference champion New Mexico finished atop the list with 121 points, collecting the remaining 11 first-place votes.

