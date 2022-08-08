ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadbourn, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chadbourn, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, NC
City
Chadbourn, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused of impersonating SBI agent

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man got himself into trouble after a conversation with a Robeson County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said on Wednesday 54-year-old James Edward Lee approached a uniform Robeson County deputy assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division. Lee identified himself...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbi#Violent Crime
WBTW News13

Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Latta man charged in 3 Marion shootings, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is facing charges in three separate shootings dating back over a year. The Marion Police Department said 28-year-old Javon Rhieen Brunson was arrested Monday in connection to the separate incidents in the city that happened on Feb. 25, 2021, June 10, 2021 and Jan. 25, 2022.
MARION, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Patient injures hospital employees, escapes in stolen UNC Health Rex vehicle

A behavioral health patient at a local hospital injured two employees and fled the property in a stolen hospital vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health Rex. The employees suffered only minor injuries, according to officials. The security team is working closely with local law enforcement.
REX, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle

The district named Collier as interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Mark Bedell, who had been leading the district for six years. Jojuana Phillips visits with local groups who are working together to address the storage present in the nursing field. Traveling Hindu exhibit enlightens Kansans at statehouse. Updated:...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy