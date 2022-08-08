Read full article on original website
WMBF
Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
WMBF
Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
foxwilmington.com
Four inmates charged for attempted murder after an inmate was beaten at Columbus County Jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged four inmates at Columbus County jail in connection to the investigation of a severe beating that hospitalized Joshua Johnson, another inmate. According to District Attorney Jon David, the inmates involved in the beating have been...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inmates charged with attempted murder after jail beating leaves one critical
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Four people face charges after a beating left an inmate in the Columbus County Detention Center in critical condition. According to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, they were notified by Sheriff Jody Greene that an inmate was assaulted and suffered serious injuries on August.
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WMBF
Robeson County deputies arrest man accused of impersonating SBI agent
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man got himself into trouble after a conversation with a Robeson County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said on Wednesday 54-year-old James Edward Lee approached a uniform Robeson County deputy assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division. Lee identified himself...
cbs17
Police track down relatives of woman who died in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday they have found the relatives of one of two people who recently died. On Tuesday night, police said they needed the public’s help to find the family members of a woman and man. The deaths of both people do not...
whqr.org
WPD wants to use $40,000 in NC drug tax to start ‘law enforcement museum’
On Tuesday, August 16, Wilmington City Council will vote on an ordinance that will allow the Wilmington Police Department to use $40,000 of “drug tax revenue” to create the “Wilmington Police Department Law Enforcement Museum.”. WPD hopes the museum will “showcase the history of the Department,” according...
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
WMBF
Latta man charged in 3 Marion shootings, police say
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is facing charges in three separate shootings dating back over a year. The Marion Police Department said 28-year-old Javon Rhieen Brunson was arrested Monday in connection to the separate incidents in the city that happened on Feb. 25, 2021, June 10, 2021 and Jan. 25, 2022.
WMBF
Man out on bond in Horry County double murder case taken into custody again
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County man who was out on bond after being accused of murdering two siblings was arrested again. Jail records show 35-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. He faces several charges including meth possession and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wpde.com
Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
WRAL
Patient injures hospital employees, escapes in stolen UNC Health Rex vehicle
A behavioral health patient at a local hospital injured two employees and fled the property in a stolen hospital vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health Rex. The employees suffered only minor injuries, according to officials. The security team is working closely with local law enforcement.
WECT
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
The district named Collier as interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Mark Bedell, who had been leading the district for six years. Jojuana Phillips visits with local groups who are working together to address the storage present in the nursing field. Traveling Hindu exhibit enlightens Kansans at statehouse. Updated:...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking, firearm charges
Terrance Fred Tracy Jr., 36, of Wilmington, was sentenced July 29, 2022 to 113 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Tracy pleaded guilty to the charges on March 8, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in drug-related arrests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continuing to ramp up its efforts to eliminate drugs being sold in the county. It has been just over a year since the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Launched “Operation Take Back Columbus.”. Part of the initiative...
cbs17
Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
