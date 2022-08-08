ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, including more than 230,000 Iowans. That means if you don’t have it yourself, someone close to you almost certainly does. I have loved ones and friends with the disease. One particularly special person in my life was diagnosed with Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes when she was a toddler. […] The post Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mother Jones

Republicans Just Shot Down a Cap on Insulin Costs

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Sunday, Senate Republicans struck down a proposal to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for non-Medicare patients. The price of the century-old medication has tripled over two decades, forcing patients with diabetes to spend...
WebMD

Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill

Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
