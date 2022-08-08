Read full article on original website
GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’
The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.
Schumer may force Senate Republicans into a vote over the controversial $35 insulin copay cap
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 5 in Washington, D.C. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may dare the chamber’s Republicans to vote against a $35 per month cap on insulin in the still-under-construction Inflation Reduction Act, sources told Insider.
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
Why Insulin Price Cap for Private Insurers Won't Be in Reconciliation Bill
Americans pay about 10 times more for insulin than people in 32 other countries, according to a 2020 government survey.
Democrats lose effort to cap insulin at $35 for most Americans before passage of Senate reconciliation bill
Senate Democrats failed to realize their longstanding goal of lowering the price of insulin for the more than 150 million Americans with private health insurance as the chamber passed their sweeping climate and health care package.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
‘Come On, Bernie!’ Why Democrats Left Child Tax Credit Out Of The Inflation Reduction Act
The only hope for restoring the child benefit appears to be bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs
More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, including more than 230,000 Iowans. That means if you don’t have it yourself, someone close to you almost certainly does. I have loved ones and friends with the disease. One particularly special person in my life was diagnosed with Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes when she was a toddler. […] The post Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Senators from both sides discuss the Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) participate in a joint bipartisan interview with CNN’s Dana Bash and give their take on the massive health care and climate bill knows as the Inflation Reduction Act currently making its way through Congress.
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
GOP Objections Kill Proposed Cap On Insulin Costs In Private Insurance
Senate Democrats needed 10 Republican votes following a Parliamentarian ruling. They got only seven.
Republicans Just Shot Down a Cap on Insulin Costs
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Sunday, Senate Republicans struck down a proposal to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for non-Medicare patients. The price of the century-old medication has tripled over two decades, forcing patients with diabetes to spend...
Senate Democrats Pass President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
After weeks of negotiations and an all-night session known as “vote-a-rama” that lasted for nearly 16 hours from Saturday into Sunday, senate democrats were able to push through President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The measure passed 51-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala...
Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion U.S. Senate bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats scored a major policy victory when the U.S. Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly.
Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill
Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
Use insulin? Idaho’s senators just hung you out to dry. Thank them for your next bill
Idaho’s Senate delegation shows no sign of cleaning up its act. It continues to put the interests of wealthy donors and the national Republican party ahead of the citizens of the state of Idaho. And on Sunday night, they did so in an especially egregious fashion. Last week, we...
Senator reacts to passage of landmark Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) discusses the challenges of getting the Senate to pass the Inflation Reduction Act and what he says it will do to solve health care and climate change issues if it is passed by the House and signed into law by President Biden.
