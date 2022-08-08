Texas native Cooper McCaw is once again recognized for his efforts on and off the field as he has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO