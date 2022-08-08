Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Liberty News
Wallen shows unlimited potential as incoming lacrosse midfielder
One of the players with the greatest potential in Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team’s 2022-23 recruiting class is Tanner Wallen, a midfielder who has only played the sport for three years. He has made tremendous strides since first picking up a stick in 2020, serving as captain of his Brookfield (Wisc.) High School team as a senior this past spring.
Liberty News
Competitive dance team formerly known as the ‘Flamettes’ joining Club Sports this fall
Liberty University’s Club Sports department announced this week the addition of the Liberty Flamettes, founded in 2017 as a student-run club, as its 44th program starting this fall semester, when the spirit team that performs at Liberty’s men’s and women’s basketball and football games will debut as a competitive dance team.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Picked 5th in ASUN Preseason Volleyball Poll
Liberty has been voted to finish fifth in the ASUN Preseason Volleyball Poll, released Thursday by the league office. The poll was voted on by all 14 of the conference’s head coaches. Defending ASUN champion FGCU was voted the preseason favorite by the head coaches, with 191 total points...
Liberty News
Flames to Host Fan Appreciation Day on August 20
Liberty Football will give Flames Nation its first look at the 2022 roster when the Flames host Fan Appreciation Day at Williams Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The event is free and open to the public. The morning workout will be followed by an autograph session with the players and Sparky.
Liberty News
Mitrevski Named to Preseason All-Conference Team, Liberty Selected 5th in ASUN Preseason Men’s Soccer Poll
Liberty Flames midfielder Marko Mitrevski has been selected to the 2022 ASUN Preseason Men’s Soccer All-Conference team, the conference office announced as it released the team and the preseason men’s soccer poll, earlier this afternoon. Liberty, 7-9 in 2021, was predicted to finish fifth in the ASUN standings...
Liberty News
McCaw Back on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
Texas native Cooper McCaw is once again recognized for his efforts on and off the field as he has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
Liberty News
Aviation maintenance technicians commissioned to become leaders in a growing industry
The Liberty University School of Aeronautics celebrated the latest graduates of the Aviation Maintenance Technician Program (AMTP) on Friday during a commencement ceremony held in the School of Business Towns Auditorium. The 30 graduates, who were split into two classes, completed 1,900 hours of instruction over the course of the...
Liberty News
Liberty University selects CarterBaldwin to identify its next president
Liberty University has retained the services of Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin Executive Search to conduct an extensive and national search to identify its next president. CarterBaldwin is a leading provider of executive search services in the healthcare, technology, business services, consumer products, academic and nonprofit sectors. The renowned executive recruiter is routinely listed among America’s top 40 executive search firms.
Liberty News
School of Business Dean Dave Brat to serve on Governor Youngkin’s economists panel
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named Dr. Dave Brat, Dean of Liberty University’s School of Business, to the Joint Advisory Board of Economists, a panel that will advise Youngkin on the state’s revenue estimates leading to his December budget revision. The 15-member panel will include economic and business...
