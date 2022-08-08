ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallen shows unlimited potential as incoming lacrosse midfielder

One of the players with the greatest potential in Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team’s 2022-23 recruiting class is Tanner Wallen, a midfielder who has only played the sport for three years. He has made tremendous strides since first picking up a stick in 2020, serving as captain of his Brookfield (Wisc.) High School team as a senior this past spring.
Lady Flames Picked 5th in ASUN Preseason Volleyball Poll

Liberty has been voted to finish fifth in the ASUN Preseason Volleyball Poll, released Thursday by the league office. The poll was voted on by all 14 of the conference’s head coaches. Defending ASUN champion FGCU was voted the preseason favorite by the head coaches, with 191 total points...
Flames to Host Fan Appreciation Day on August 20

Liberty Football will give Flames Nation its first look at the 2022 roster when the Flames host Fan Appreciation Day at Williams Stadium on Saturday, August 20. The event is free and open to the public. The morning workout will be followed by an autograph session with the players and Sparky.
McCaw Back on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Texas native Cooper McCaw is once again recognized for his efforts on and off the field as he has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
Liberty University selects CarterBaldwin to identify its next president

Liberty University has retained the services of Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin Executive Search to conduct an extensive and national search to identify its next president. CarterBaldwin is a leading provider of executive search services in the healthcare, technology, business services, consumer products, academic and nonprofit sectors. The renowned executive recruiter is routinely listed among America’s top 40 executive search firms.
