Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
WAAY-TV
Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County
Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announces several drug-related arrests
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office stayed busy during the month of July with multiple people arrested on drug-related charges.
weisradio.com
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks
Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
radio7media.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Limestone County man barricaded his three children, girlfriend in standoff
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting on the 24000 Block of Craft Road. After Ryan Matthew Guenther arrived home he got into an argument with another male subject at the residence. Guenther pulled out a pistol and shot the male in the leg. Guenther also pointed the gun at his girlfriend and assaulted her.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Authorities investigating violent dogs accused of killing pets
According to the sheriff's department, the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter assisted deputies on Tuesday by helping them set out traps and continuing to search for the dogs.
WAAY-TV
Pack of dogs attacking livestock in Central community, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office warns
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to keep an eye out after reports of a group of dogs attacking livestock in the Central community. According to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, the original pack was of four dogs, but authorities believe two have already been killed. They are now looking for one black dog and a brown dog with a white neck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Pulaski Electric Service employee charged with theft
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former customer service representative for the Pulaski Electric System has been indicted on theft charges after allegedly taking almost $40,000 from the utility from March 2019 until she was fired in February 2020, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tuesday. Investigators said that Jenna Coleman...
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office warns of violent ‘pack of dogs’
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a pack of dogs that have reportedly attacked livestock.
Traffic alert for Hwy 31 and Hwy 278
TRAFFIC ALERT: The traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 278 will be inoperable for several hours on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. for the replacement of the control box by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Officers from the Cullman Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic. Please use caution.
Deputies: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Alabama pawn shop
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
WAFF
Capshaw Road remains closed after heavy rain, crews hit water line
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four crews were replacing a cross drain under the road near Capshaw Road between Wall Triana Highway and Clutts Road before hitting an unmarked water line. The repairs started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and were expected to be complete by 4...
WAFF
Florence PD arrest man on multiple theft charges going back to January
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department arrested and charged a man for multiple reported thefts that have occurred in 2022. On Aug. 8, officers responded to a theft of property call at Magnolia Gardens. A woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot.
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
Comments / 0