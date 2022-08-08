Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Update: Ohio State Troopers Release info on Pursuit and Gunfire with Armed Suspect Who Fled FBI Cincinnati Field Office
WILMINGTON – On August 11, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 71 in an attempt to locate an armed suspect who fled from the FBI Cincinnati Field Office. Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, near the northbound Interstate 71 rest area in Turtlecreek Township, Warren County at approximately 9:37 a.m. Once troopers got behind the vehicle, the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued. While behind the vehicle, a suspected gun shot was fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle. The pursuit continued on Interstate 71 until the suspect exited at state Route 73, traveling eastbound before turning onto Smith Rd.
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose accuses 11 non-citizens of being illegally registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office has accused 11 non-citizens living in the state of being illegally registered to vote and has referred the matter to law enforcement for further investigation. LaRose claims 10 of the individuals were unlawfully registered but did not vote, while...
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
Drivers ticketed by speed cameras despite Ohio court ruling: Here’s why
The FOX 8 I-Team followed the money paid by drivers ticketed by local speed cameras. What we found exposed why so many towns keep collecting fines even after a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.
Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it
“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
wyso.org
An Ohio State Fair steer sells for record-breaking $225,000
A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sale of Champions Livestock auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. There was a gasp...
Ohio ‘environmental terrorist’ gets 2 years in prison for illegal burnings
Jason Wallace, 46, was found guilty in July of two counts of illegal open burning of solid waste after being caught burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood and plastic.
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: An Ohio congressman wants documents related to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 11, 2022:. (WYSO) - Butler Township Police have provided new details on Stephen Marlow, the man accused of shooting and killing four people on Friday. Investigators say Marlow is a felon, and was therefore barred from possessing the firearm he allegedly used. Police visited the Marlow family home six to eight times over the past five years. A lot of details remain unclear, such as how the victims were chosen. That also includes why Marlow fled to Kansas and when he will return to Ohio. Chief John Porter of the Butler Township police Department spoke at a news conference Wednesday evening that was aired live on local media sites. "We are still waiting for the filings and hearings to take place regarding extradition. So we're not going to comment on it at this time," he said. Porter says that his department is working closely with the Lawrence, Kansas police department in the extradition process. Marlow has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of having weapons under disability. Additional state or federal charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
nbc24.com
The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing talks recruitment: 'It's community.'
TSGT Alyssa Velker and TSGT Cody Keil from Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing appeared on What's Going On to talk scholarship, the National Guard and more. For more on the 180th Fighter Wing VISIT HERE.
Ohio man guilty after family friend took last beer from fridge and ended up with a brain bleed
OHIO- An Ohio man was found guilty after a family friend was left unconscious with a brain bleed. 50-year-old Chad Chapman was found guilty by jurors in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, according to YourRadioPlace. Last September, a neighbor heard fighting coming from Chapman’s home and called 911, It was found that a family […]
Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured
OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway. John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
