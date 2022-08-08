ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Update: Ohio State Troopers Release info on Pursuit and Gunfire with Armed Suspect Who Fled FBI Cincinnati Field Office

WILMINGTON – On August 11, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 71 in an attempt to locate an armed suspect who fled from the FBI Cincinnati Field Office. Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, near the northbound Interstate 71 rest area in Turtlecreek Township, Warren County at approximately 9:37 a.m. Once troopers got behind the vehicle, the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued. While behind the vehicle, a suspected gun shot was fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle. The pursuit continued on Interstate 71 until the suspect exited at state Route 73, traveling eastbound before turning onto Smith Rd.
Ohio State
Ohio Government
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it

“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
wyso.org

An Ohio State Fair steer sells for record-breaking $225,000

A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sale of Champions Livestock auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. There was a gasp...
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: An Ohio congressman wants documents related to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 11, 2022:. (WYSO) - Butler Township Police have provided new details on Stephen Marlow, the man accused of shooting and killing four people on Friday. Investigators say Marlow is a felon, and was therefore barred from possessing the firearm he allegedly used. Police visited the Marlow family home six to eight times over the past five years. A lot of details remain unclear, such as how the victims were chosen. That also includes why Marlow fled to Kansas and when he will return to Ohio. Chief John Porter of the Butler Township police Department spoke at a news conference Wednesday evening that was aired live on local media sites. "We are still waiting for the filings and hearings to take place regarding extradition. So we're not going to comment on it at this time," he said. Porter says that his department is working closely with the Lawrence, Kansas police department in the extradition process. Marlow has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of having weapons under disability. Additional state or federal charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured

OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway.  John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
NASHPORT, OH

