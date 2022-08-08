ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
castlecountryradio.com

See some of Utah’s native reptiles and amphibians at unique DWR event

Summer is a great time to learn about wildlife species that have adapted to hot environments. Reptiles and amphibians are remarkable, often misunderstood creatures that thrive throughout Utah. If you want to learn more about these highly specialized species and see them up close, come to a unique Utah Division of Wildlife Resources event being held on Friday, Aug. 19.
ABC4

What boat ramps are closed in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s drought continues to be a problem, leading to many of the state’s parks deciding to close their boat ramps. The water levels at many of the state’s parks are experiencing extreme lows, causing navigation hazards and decreasing the amount of boatable water. Before heading out for your lake day, be sure […]
kslnewsradio.com

Some Utah areas see slight drop in drought levels

SALT LAKE CITY — A drought update from the Utah Division of Water Resources offers a glimpse of good news for Utah. Division spokesman Michael Sanchez says you can thank a good monsoonal season for a slight drop in the percentage of the state that is in extreme drought or worse.
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
ksl.com

Why Utah is looking at monitoring wastewater for polio

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may soon start monitoring wastewater for polio as federal authorities warn the nation's first case in nearly a decade may only be the "tip of the iceberg." "We are definitely discussing that," Dr. Leisha Nolen, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' state...
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 12, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
KSLTV

Utah to celebrate 10 years of Pacific Island Heritage Month

SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout August, Utahns are celebrating Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month. This year is a special one – commemorating the official declaration made 10 years ago. Governor Spencer Cox is inviting Utahns to learn more about the Pacific Islander community and their culture. One way...
ABC4

Increasing moisture with flooding concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah – we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing northern heat and southern storms, we’ll see more coverage of wet weather across the Beehive State on Wednesday as moisture surges northward. Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah and northeast Nevada, we’ll see the chance for […]
ksl.com

How Utah schools updated security in the wake of Uvalde

ST. GEORGE — As school teacher Heidi Murray stacked books and prepared her classroom for fourth graders earlier this month, how to keep students safe from the unthinkable was never far from her mind. "With things the way they are in the world, that's one of the common questions...
ABC 4

Water Lantern Festival in Davis County

Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
The Associated Press

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep....
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
