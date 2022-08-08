Read full article on original website
First Fall Scrimmage Adds Layer to Evaluation Process
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Just like every other day, Wednesday was about evaluation. Different than every other day in camp so far, this was a scrimmage. The pads were on. It was full speed and full contact. Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell wanted to test his players because eventually they will play games. At that time, he and his staff have to know what they have and who can be counted upon. Who lines up right and knows their assignments. Who will rise to the occasion.
Norvell Set for Denver Media Tour on Thursday
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - On the first day off during the 2022 Fall Camp season, Colorado State Head Football Coach Jay Norvell is taking a different approach to the off day by heading to the Denver metro area to appear on or meet with eight media outlets in the area.
Rams Name Jaquish as Assistant Coach
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Head softball coach Jen Fisher announced the addition of Sahvanna Jaquish to her coaching staff as an assistant coach on Monday. Jaquish was the first four-time All-American for LSU from 2014-17 before playing for Team USA and currently Athletes Unlimited. "We're thrilled to welcome Sahvanna...
Rams Add Colorado Native Bahr for 2022 Season
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Colorado native is returning to her home state as Ashley Bahr (Sedalia) has joined the Colorado State Soccer program, head coach Keeley Hagen announced on Tuesday. "We're excited to add Ashley to our roster for this upcoming season," Hagen said. "With two years of...
Ram Walk Has a New Look
A few hours after a morning thunderstorm had moved through the area, allowing Meridian Avenue to dry, Jocelyn Lapham was back at work. With help from some fellow students, she was busy outlining design aspects inside 8-foot-tall letters spelling Stalwart, the centerpiece of the new Ram Walk design. Inside each letter will reflect life on campus – through her eyes and the experiences of others.
