27-Year-Old Quits Corporate Job, Builds Her Own Empire, Now Giving $25K in Funding to Black Entrepreneurs
Meet Mandy Bowman, the founder and CEO of the Official Black Wall Street (OBWS) app. In 2017, when she was 27, she quit her corporate job as a social media manager at Essence to start her own empire. Now, at just 32 years old, she is using her brand to give away $25,000 in grants to Black entrepreneurs.
BLK Dating App Launches ‘Break The Bank’ Initiative To Tackle Inflation, Promote Financial Literacy
BLK, the leading dating and lifestyle app for Black singles, announced its “Break the Bank” initiative, which will tackle the negative impact of inflation. The initiative coincides with National Black Business Month. As part of the campaign, BLK will sponsor a contest for BLK users where 40 videos will be selected. Each winner will receive a $250 gift card for a total of $10,000 to support a Black-owned business.
EMEA Daily: AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program; Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), U.K.-based online payments firm AstroPay launched a new affiliate program, Israeli smart grocery cart startup Shopic raised $35 million in a Series B round and more. Capify, a specialist small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lender based in...
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
I Launched 6 Startups in 8 Months (And 5 of Them Failed)
A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software, and winning hackathons. Some people like Peter Levels say, ">95% of everything I ever did failed (...) ship more" while the famous Rework book provides a study-based statement that "People who failed before have the same amount of success as people who have never tried at all. (...) Already successful entrepreneurs are far more likely to succeed again". In my opinion, if you fail smart, mistakes do teach you a lesson. It's all about getting feedback and learning from it. With this in mind, some of the initiatives I'm describing were not failures at all. They either made me money or taught me a lot.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
How This Nigerian Fashion Designer Secured SHEIN Collection While Creating Change in LA Community
Meet Ngozika Okeke, the Nigerian designer who has secured two collections with popular online retailer SHEIN as she creates a positive impact in the Los Angeles community. Okeke has grown as a creative size-inclusive designer while earning a Ph.D. in organizational behavior and entrepreneurship. She puts meaning behind each one of her Ngozika Okeke Clothing pieces by donating a percentage of every item sold to a local non-profit organization focused on helping survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
San Francisco-based On Deck lays off a third of employees
This is the company's second round of mass layoffs since May.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
CNBC
These 2 college friends pawned watches and cars to fund their cannabis startup—it could bring in $400 million this year
Pouring your hard-earned money and time into a new business idea can be terrifying, even for experienced entrepreneurs. For Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano, their second attempt at it nearly broke them. Tracz, 37, and Solano, 38, are co-CEOs and co-founders of Jeeter, a Desert Hot Springs, California-based cannabis brand...
Financial Venture Studio Raises $40M for Early-Stage Startups
Venture capital fund Financial Venture Studio (FVS) has closed its second fund, a $40 million pool designed to help early-stage startups. “Since launching in early 2018, we’ve strived to position ourselves as the first stop a founder makes in their entrepreneurial journey,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner Ryan Falvey wrote in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) blog post. “The barriers to entry in FinTech are high, and launching a new company is incredibly complex.”
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
Thread Bank, Unit Collaborate to Expand Banking-as-a-Service
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Unit has teamed up with digital-first bank to allow companies to embed banking services into their products. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, those services include accounts, cards, payments and lending, all of which can be added in weeks using a single platform. “In collaboration...
cryptobriefing.com
LongHash Ventures Launches Its $100 Million Web3 Venture Fund II with Successful First Close
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, officially announces the launch of its $100 million LongHash Ventures Fund II. LongHash Ventures has received strong support from global investors and industry veterans for its successful first close. It has raised capital from...
TechCrunch
Finix raises $30 million as fintech’s spotlight picks its sides
The cash tranche is significantly smaller than its extended Series B total, but Finix did include that new investors participated in the round, meaning this one is not an extension round, “thanks to the growth” that it has shown in the last six months. New and existing backers...
Largest Black-Owned Law Firm in California Led by Father-Daughter Duo Recognized by American Institute of Trial Lawyers
Led by Attorney Zulu Ali and his daughter, Attorney Whitney Ali, the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP, the largest Black-owned law firm in California’s Inland Empire, has been named Best Law Firm by The American Institute of Trial Lawyers. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is...
Inc.com
7 Reasons Marketing Return on Investment Is a Challenge
As a business consultant and angel investor, I often ask for business owners for their own assessment of marketing ROI, or customer acquisition cost. While I realize that a high level of certainty in these numbers is an elusive goal, the value of doing the work, and benchmarking your business against competitors, is well worth the effort. Are you making the proper investment, and is it paying off?
Issa Rae Headlines American Express Business Class LIVE 2022
Credit card giant American Express held its tenth Business Class LIVE conference last month, which was headlined by actress Issa Rae. Forbes reported the free full-day event was held on July 20 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City and was streamed online for free. The event aims to inspire and support small business owners and leaders from all industries with strong connections and expert insight.
Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005228/en/ Optii Solutions launched a standalone hotel operations solution that allows any hotelier to take advantage of Optii’s productivity improvements without the need for PMS integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
