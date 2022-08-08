A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software, and winning hackathons. Some people like Peter Levels say, ">95% of everything I ever did failed (...) ship more" while the famous Rework book provides a study-based statement that "People who failed before have the same amount of success as people who have never tried at all. (...) Already successful entrepreneurs are far more likely to succeed again". In my opinion, if you fail smart, mistakes do teach you a lesson. It's all about getting feedback and learning from it. With this in mind, some of the initiatives I'm describing were not failures at all. They either made me money or taught me a lot.

