I like the idea of a Caren Act. These women need to be procecuted for false police reports. Then the person assailed should sue for emotional distress and hate crimes. Sue them personally and take everything they got.
Every time a Karen or Kevin calls the police on a person of color, for nonsense, they should be fined 1K..and the person should be able to file charges against her/him.
oh dear, I better not stand too long in front of my house in case some high class white woman might see me and call the cops, unless she sees me cutting the lawn then she think that I'm that migrant worker hired to mow the front lawn
