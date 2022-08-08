PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is taking over the investigation into the death of Philadelphia school teacher Ellen Greenberg. She was found dead in her Manayunk apartment back in 2011. Her death was ruled a homicide before being switched to suicide. Her parents have been fighting that ruling ever since. The Chester County D.A. is taking the case now because of conflicts of interest in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

