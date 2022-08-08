ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments

Arlene Johnson
1d ago

my God, all I can think about is those girls, 6 of them to grow up without there mother ,I know 💔 how it feels to grow up without a mother, may God place them all in loving and caring homes

Reply
3
Lynette Chaplin
1d ago

Nobody’s going too take care of all them kids like their mother Fr them kids are going to be used for money not love watch their stories later in life.

Reply(1)
3
 

Oxygen

Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
