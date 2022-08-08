Anchorage Police Allow Trump Supporter to Go Unpunished When She Used ‘White Privilege’ Card

Read full article on original website
Sebi Lives
3d ago
What were they supposed to do, arrest her? I'm black and think this whole thing is ridiculous. The woman holding the white privilege card clearly wasn't white, the cop as anyone of us, thought it was funny. We need to stop being so cynical and angry. We are all each other has. There's other countries who hate us, actually hate us because we're American. If we were to be attacked, I'm grabbing and burrowing with my fellow Americans, regardless of race, cards status or otherwise.
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between café tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, café to a...
midnightsunak.com
The fox pledges to investigate the henhouse
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Listicle: Mayor Dave Bronson says he’s voting for Nick Begich first, joins dozens of other elected leaders in Alaska
On the Dan Fagan Show (650 KENI) on Thursday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson joined dozens of other elected officials in Alaska in supporting Republican Party-endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. Bronson called in to the show to say he plans to rank Begich first on the Aug. 16 ballot. Last week, Amy Demboski, Anchorage City Manager, also endorsed Begich.
radiokenai.com
Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign Launched By FBI Anchorage Field Office
The FBI Anchorage Field Office has launched a cybersecurity awareness campaign to educate the state’s private sector about the growing threat of cyberattacks. It includes media engagements, social media posts, and presentations to local businesses and organizations. The FBI special agents also will be educating about cyber threats, which include critical infrastructure attacks, ransomware, and supply chain attacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time in three years this October, the group announced on Facebook. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge...
alaskapublic.org
How we reported our story on the fabricated resume of now former Anchorage health director Joe Gerace
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson says he’s launching an investigation into how his own administration failed to catch the fake credentials of his former health director. Joe Gerace resigned Monday citing health issues, after Alaska Public Media confronted him with evidence that the resume he used to get the job was fabricated. Bronson appointed him last September. A joint investigation between Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen and American Public Media’s Curtis Gilbert found that Gerace misrepresented his military, medical and educational background to get the job.
alaskapublic.org
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ukrainian refugees help restore historic ferry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two months ago, Nikkita Zakharchenko and his partner Leza Kovryha fled to Alaska after the war hit Ukraine. The two arrived in Anchorage in June as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. Through the program — with the help of sponsorship — the two were granted to stay in the United States for two years. After staying in Anchorage for two days, the couple moved to Ketchikan to start their new lives together.
RELATED PEOPLE
Project Veritas, in Anchorage, says it has smoking gun on Murkowski and ranked choice voting ballot mess
Project Veritas, an investigative journalism nonprofit, landed in Anchorage this week and is doing a story about Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her ties to the creation of the ranked choice voting election system created by Ballot Measure 2. The reporter for Project Veritas tried to show Murkowski a computer screen...
A woman visiting Alaska showed two cops who stopped her while driving a 'white privilege card' and the cops let her off
The woman couldn't find her license so produced a "white privilege card" instead and told the officers who stopped her, "I back the blue."
kinyradio.com
Man steals DOT truck in Fairbanks, later arrested in Wasilla
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was arrested Monday after authorities located a truck he allegedly stole from an Alaska Department of Transportation yard in Fairbanks. Troopers report that on Sunday at about 11:30 in the evening, an individual was caught on security footage breaking into a Fairbanks area...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man accused of shooting at cars near Dimond Boulevard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at cars near Dimond Boulevard, according to a news release from the Anchorage Police Department. At 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police confronted Gerald J. Kavanaugh, 19, and another man near Dimond Boulevard and King Street. A caller reported that his front passenger window had been shot out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
justhelicopters.com
FAA Accident and Incident Notification: PALMER, AK
Description: AIRCRAFT CRASHED DURING LANDING, PALMER, AK. Flight Phase: LANDING (LDG)
alaskasnewssource.com
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
Man sentenced to 99 years in prison for 2016 murder of classmate in Alaska
PALMER, Alaska — A man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing his classmate in 2016 in Alaska. According to a news release from the Alaska State Department of Law, Erick Almandinger was sentenced on Thursday to 99 years in prison for kidnapping and murdering his classmate David Grunwald, 16.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on buses, and hoping that an aggressive recruitment strategy can help attract enough drivers. At a press conference at the district headquarters Wednesday, Superintendent Jharrett Bryant stressed the dire nature of the shortage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Time-lapse of crew removing part of Fourth Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage
The small Southeast community issued an emergency declaration after a rockslide hit the White Pass Railroad Dock. In June, a slide hit the same area shutting down the dock to traffic and causing costly damage. The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Anchorage
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You wouldn’t expect your life to change from dumpster diving, but for one Alaskan, that’s exactly what she thought happened. Just a few weeks ago, Ella Guest found herself restless in the middle of the night. To clear her head she decided to go for a walk with a friend. That friend suggested they dumpster dive — something Guest had never thought to do before.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 10