Las Vegas, NV

The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
