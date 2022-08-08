Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
bkreader.com
This Brooklyn nonprofit is putting senior citizens in affordable starchitect-designed apartments
This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us. A new Daniel Libeskind-designed apartment building is set to open in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in...
bkmag.com
Bandmanrill brought New Jersey Drill to Elsewhere for his first NYC headliner gig
“New York, we love you!” shouted Newark’s Bandmanrill from the middle of a small but roiling crowd in Bushwick, full of all sorts: Skaters! Baby-faced teens getting sturdy! There were even a couple ravers in sunglasses! All commingled in a dance circle that was nearly a mosh pit.
NBC New York
Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel
Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
NYC business owners want action on rising crime
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.” Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
CBS News
Family suing Brooklyn funeral home following what they say was service nightmare
A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her. As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they're suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The National Dominican Day Parade Is Returning To NYC This Weekend
The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
Get Ready To Watch Method Man And Redman Hit The Stage In WNY
Another dope show is coming to Western New York this month. Hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman will be performing in Lewiston on Saturday, August 27, 2022. They'll be hitting the stage at the Tuscarora Fairgrounds, located at 5446 Walmore Rd. (Behind Jays's Place). Get ready for the biggest smokeout...
Thrillist
Kidnapped Brooklyn Bodega Cat Returned in Hollywood-Like Exchange
New Yorkers can finally let out a big sigh of relief. Boka, the Brooklyn bodega cat that made headlines in late July after being kidnapped, is finally back home, and the owners couldn't be happier. Getting Boka back was a Hollywood-worthy endeavor. According to Brooklyn Paper, the cat wasn't returned...
Straphangers Campaign names annual Schleppie, Pokey awards for poor bus service in New York City
Th 17th-annual Pokey Award, given to the slowest local bus route, went to the M102, while the 13th annual Schleppie Award, which goes to the city's least reliable bus, went to the B12.
bkreader.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
Issa Rae Headlines American Express Business Class LIVE 2022
Credit card giant American Express held its tenth Business Class LIVE conference last month, which was headlined by actress Issa Rae. Forbes reported the free full-day event was held on July 20 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City and was streamed online for free. The event aims to inspire and support small business owners and leaders from all industries with strong connections and expert insight.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 8