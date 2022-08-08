ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC New York

Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel

Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

NYC business owners want action on rising crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.”  Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market

Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
MANHATTAN, NY
Syracuse.com

NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Society
Secret NYC

The National Dominican Day Parade Is Returning To NYC This Weekend

The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
Time Out New York

You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Kidnapped Brooklyn Bodega Cat Returned in Hollywood-Like Exchange

New Yorkers can finally let out a big sigh of relief. Boka, the Brooklyn bodega cat that made headlines in late July after being kidnapped, is finally back home, and the owners couldn't be happier. Getting Boka back was a Hollywood-worthy endeavor. According to Brooklyn Paper, the cat wasn't returned...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Issa Rae Headlines American Express Business Class LIVE 2022

Credit card giant American Express held its tenth Business Class LIVE conference last month, which was headlined by actress Issa Rae. Forbes reported the free full-day event was held on July 20 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City and was streamed online for free. The event aims to inspire and support small business owners and leaders from all industries with strong connections and expert insight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

