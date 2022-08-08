Flagging Operations

The Contractor for Public Works; Pike Electric will be performing replacement of old utility poles

On Tupelo Rd between Fronda Ave and Town Rd Sw Palm Bay, Florida.

from 9 AM to 3 PM 08/08/2022-09/08/2022

Lane closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.