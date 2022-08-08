Read full article on original website
Related
oregonstate.edu
Energy secretary, senators, governor tour Oregon State wave lab, learn about green energy
CORVALLIS, Ore. – U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory at Oregon State University on Tuesday afternoon, with Granholm touting wave energy as “the elixir that we need” to address climate change by ending the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels.
oregonstate.edu
Seeing the future through a new lens
By Nichola Gregory, B.S. Earth Science, College of Earth, Ocean, & Atmospheric Sciences, GEMM Lab Port Orford Intern. As a recent OSU graduate from the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS), I gained both knowledge regarding oceanographic and biological concepts through my coursework, and also a passion to be involved in projects that work towards bettering the natural world. Currently, I am pursuing a GIS (Geographic Information System) certificate from Portland Community College. The choice to continue my education with this certification was driven by its applicability as well as my desire to equip myself with skill sets that are applicable in addressing questions in marine science. This desire leads to the primary reason I was drawn to the TOPAZ/ JASPER projects that I am fortunate to be a part of this summer. These projects located in Port Orford have allowed me to become more familiar with various softwares and instruments used within marine sciences, and the instrument that I have been most excited to learn more about this summer is the theodolite.
oregonstate.edu
OSU Extension Master Gardeners announce 2022 awards
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forty-eight dedicated Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers have been recognized for service to their counties and communities. The awardees are among the nearly 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with Extension to share their knowledge of sustainable gardening practices across 27 Oregon counties and 85 educational gardens. In 2021, volunteers put in 84,293 hours, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0