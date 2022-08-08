Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
China property think tank apologises for high vacancy rate report
BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese property think tank owned by KE Holdings apologised on Thursday for sparking a heated public discussion with its report on rising housing vacancy rates in China, and that its assessment may not be sufficiently accurate.
Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
geekwire.com
Publicly traded biotech company Absci lays off employees, citing ‘macro-economic conditions’
Vancouver, Wash.-based drug design and development company Absci laid off employees Tuesday, a little more than a year after going public. “The macro-economic conditions of the last few months prompted us to engage in a comprehensive business analysis to focus the company on those activities that will create the greatest value,” said CEO and founder Sean McClain in a blog post.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range starts shipping this year, says Musk
Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range is going to start shipping this year. After unveiling the Tesla Semi in 2017, the company first guided a start of production in 2019. This was delayed many times, but in the summer of 2020, CEO...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Benzinga
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
1 Growth Stock Down 93% to Buy Right Now
The comeback continues for this beaten-down growth stock.
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
Credit Suisse moves English court in $440 million SoftBank dispute - FT
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) sought the English High Court last week to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) over a $440 million dispute, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
electrek.co
Solid Power (SLDP) Q2 results: $2.6M in revenue, EV-scale solid-state cell testing starts in Q3
Solid-state battery manufacturer Solid Power has posted its financial results for Q2 of 2022, highlighting significant revenue increases compared to 2021 as well as continued progress to deliver 20 Ah silicon anode cells to automotive partners like Ford and BMW. Additionally, Solid Power intends to begin production of EV-scale solid-state battery cells for internal testing this coming quarter.
electrek.co
Stellantis achieves record first half 2022 earnings, BEV sales climb nearly 50% YOY
One of the largest global automakers, Stellantis, posted its first-half earnings for 2022. Stellantis’s electrification strategy is paying off so far as it takes second place globally in BEV and low emission vehicle (LEV) sales. The auto industry has faced several headwinds over the past several years between chip...
electrek.co
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
Motley Fool
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend
Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Valneva cuts full-year outlook on lower COVID-19 vaccine sales
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook to account for lower orders of its COVID-19 vaccine after both the European Union and the UK walked away from supply contracts worth more than $1 billion combined.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
