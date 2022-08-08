ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
Publicly traded biotech company Absci lays off employees, citing ‘macro-economic conditions’

Vancouver, Wash.-based drug design and development company Absci laid off employees Tuesday, a little more than a year after going public. “The macro-economic conditions of the last few months prompted us to engage in a comprehensive business analysis to focus the company on those activities that will create the greatest value,” said CEO and founder Sean McClain in a blog post.
If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes

Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
Solid Power (SLDP) Q2 results: $2.6M in revenue, EV-scale solid-state cell testing starts in Q3

Solid-state battery manufacturer Solid Power has posted its financial results for Q2 of 2022, highlighting significant revenue increases compared to 2021 as well as continued progress to deliver 20 Ah silicon anode cells to automotive partners like Ford and BMW. Additionally, Solid Power intends to begin production of EV-scale solid-state battery cells for internal testing this coming quarter.
Stellantis achieves record first half 2022 earnings, BEV sales climb nearly 50% YOY

One of the largest global automakers, Stellantis, posted its first-half earnings for 2022. Stellantis’s electrification strategy is paying off so far as it takes second place globally in BEV and low emission vehicle (LEV) sales. The auto industry has faced several headwinds over the past several years between chip...
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend

Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame

Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
