KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. The White Sox loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles in the third, but Grienke struck out Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu and induced Yasmani Grandal’s inning-ending grounder. “I don’t think you’re going to see a pitcher put on a display of tough pitches in a bigger spot than what he did right there with who was coming up,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He just found a different level. We’ve seen him do that a couple of times, but I don’t know that it was like that.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO