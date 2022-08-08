ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘It’s better to be discussed within the family’: Tony La Russa not pleased with Johnny Cueto’s White Sox criticism

Johnny Cueto was fed up. Frustrated with the state of the Chicago White Sox after the team blew a lead late against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Cueto called out the team. The two-time All-Star said that the club needs to “show the fire” that they have, “if they have any.” They were eye-opening comments from a veteran player who has won a World series in his career.
Royals starting Nate Eaton in right field on Thursday

Kansas City Royals utility-man Nate Eaton is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Eaton will operate in right field after Hunter Dozier was moved to third base and Bobby Witt Jr. was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project Eaton to score...
Greinke helps Royals beat Cease, White Sox 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. The White Sox loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles in the third, but Grienke struck out Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu and induced Yasmani Grandal’s inning-ending grounder. “I don’t think you’re going to see a pitcher put on a display of tough pitches in a bigger spot than what he did right there with who was coming up,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He just found a different level. We’ve seen him do that a couple of times, but I don’t know that it was like that.
Kansas City Royals Pay Tribute To Vin Scully Before Facing Dodgers

The Kansas City Royals became the latest team to pay their respects to the late Vin Scully with a tribute video prior to facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium. Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre then presented Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with a bouquet of blue...
Hottest 2022 Field of Dreams Game MLB gear includes Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds jerseys

One of the highlights of last year's MLB season was the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which ended with a dramatic walk-off home run by Chicago's Tim Anderson. The 2022 Field of Dreams Game is now in sight, as the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Fanatics already has 2022 Field of Dreams jerseys for both the Cubs and Reds available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players

KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
