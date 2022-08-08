Read full article on original website
KRDO
A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
KRDO
The public meeting regarding “Sunset Amphitheater” has been rescheduled
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The company that is building the Sunset Amphitheater, Notes Live, has rescheduled the public meet that was planned for August 17 to September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921. Notes Live...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
Losing downtown parking on busy Colorado Springs streets: There are reasons
Downtown Colorado Springs is growing, yet parking spaces are going away on some of the busiest streets.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
KKTV
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
KKTV
Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday. Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
KRDO
Pueblo Police seek information on shots fired near riverwalk Wednesday night
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information from the public on multiple reports of shots fired near the riverwalk Wednesday night. According to Police, officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the area of 116 Central Main Street, Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. Officers who responded to the area reported hearing gunshots.
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s office holds flag-raising ceremony for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A flag raising ceremony was held Friday morning to honor the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was recently killed in the line of duty. The ceremony took place in front of the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. You can watch the...
KRDO
Pueblo Police seek information on fuel thefts
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information on a number of gas thefts that have happened throughout the city. Police said that since the beginning of August, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles having their gas tanks drilled out for fuel. Damage to the vehicles has...
Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
KRDO
New Instagram boutique joins growing list of businesses opening in Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downtown Colorado Springs continues to see a boom with a growing number of businesses and apartment complexes going up. Selfie Bear Bear, an Instagram boutique, is one of 14 new businesses that have opened in Downtown Colorado Springs so far this year. Selfie Bear Bear...
KKTV
Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for bank robberies across the state
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a string of bank robberies in the Denver metro area and Pueblo. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. These charges were in connection to four bank robberies that date back to 2020.
KRDO
Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
Woman dies after being run over in driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over by a vehicle in her own driveway. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Lantana Circle near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, on reports of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CSFD realized that was […]
