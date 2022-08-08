Paul Chryst and his University of Wisconsin football coaching staff aren’t making judgements on their group quite yet. The Badgers finished their fifth practice of training camp Monday morning, which was a little more than an hour and a half of drills and team work, but Chryst told reporters that the first portion of fall camp was dedicated to getting players’ legs back under them and preparing for the true grind of camp to start.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO