Madison, WI

Watch now: Safety Kamo'i Latu discusses decision to transfer to Wisconsin

Former Utah safety Kamo'i Latu spoke with the State Journal during Wisconsin's media day last week about his decision to come to Madison. How a former Utah safety found his way to the Wisconsin secondary. Junior safety Kamo’i Latu discusses his move to the Midwest to play on a Wisconsin...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 5th fall camp practice

Paul Chryst and his University of Wisconsin football coaching staff aren’t making judgements on their group quite yet. The Badgers finished their fifth practice of training camp Monday morning, which was a little more than an hour and a half of drills and team work, but Chryst told reporters that the first portion of fall camp was dedicated to getting players’ legs back under them and preparing for the true grind of camp to start.
MADISON, WI

