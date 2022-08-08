Finding a budget laptop that strikes the right balance of quality, functionality, and price isn't easy. The latest example of Gateway's rebirth as a Walmart house brand, the 14.1-inch Ultra Slim ($549 as tested), doesn't meet all marks, but is largely serviceable for its low asking price. The chassis is of decent quality but overweight for its size, and a poor touchpad and dull display limit the Ultra Slim's appeal. On the upside, its 12th Generation Intel processor delivers solid performance, its connectivity is admirable, and its battery lasts a long time, so it might be the bargain you're looking for. There are better options for those looking to spend more for a better value (the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14) or spend even less at the sacrifice of some speed (the MSI Modern 14), but this Gateway is on the whole a worthy budget option.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO