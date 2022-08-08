Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.
Benzinga
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 10, 2022
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday triggered by a selloff in semiconductor and tech stocks, following disappointing results from a batch of big corporates as investors await key inflation data that could lead the Fed to continue with steep rate hikes. All the three major indexes ended in negative territory.
NASDAQ
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Man United Stock Jumps 12% to Match Biggest Gain Since 2012 IPO
Click here to read the full article. Manchester United’s Premier League season got off to a disastrous start on Sunday with a home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. It was Brighton’s first-ever victory at Old Trafford. But United shareholders posted a rare win on Wednesday, as the stock jumped 11.94%. It matched the biggest gain since the Glazer family sold shares in the iconic soccer club via a 2012 initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange—shares also rose 11.94% on March 24, 2020. Before the move, shares were down 43% from their September 2021 high. The stock was...
NASDAQ
SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
via.news
Everbridge Stock Went Down By Over 8% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) slid 8.36% to $29.61 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.26% to $12,484.73, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Amkor Technology Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) jumped by a staggering 25.06% in 30 days from $16.4 to $20.51 at 14:59 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Ambev Already 7% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 7.45% down. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) dropping 1.05% to $2.82. NYSE slid 0.27% to $15,264.79, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
tipranks.com
Taboola Stock Jumps on Solid Q2 Beat
Taboola.com exceeded both revenue and earnings estimates in the second quarter. However, the company’s revenue guidance for the third quarter and FY22 lags expectations. Can you feel the ground moving beneath your feet? Shares of Taboola (TBLA) skyrocketed nearly 19% today after the advertising service provider delivered second-quarter results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.
NASDAQ
While shareholders of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate
The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) which saw its share price drive 224% higher over five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 9.1%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 5.6% in the last thirty days.
Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-forecast 2nd-qtr net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 468 million reais ($91.86 million), wider than the 156.93 million loss forecast by analysts.
NASDAQ
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Micron (MU) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned +6.3%, compared to the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) insiders sold US$1.3m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
In the last year, many Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT): Here is What You Need to Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +34%, compared to the...
via.news
Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
etfdailynews.com
National Bank of Canada FI Sells 38,376 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
InvestorPlace
QBTS Stock Alert: D-Wave Quantum Surges After SPAC Debut
Following a debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) are down over 5% today. Earlier this week, shares of QBTS stock traded to as high as $13.12. Today, the price is hovering in the $9 range. The former special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) operates...
