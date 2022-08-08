CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 12, 2022, there are currently 3,434 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,203 attributed to COVID-19. “We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to less severe disease and reduced deaths.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO