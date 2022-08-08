ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

WBOY 12 News

Unclaimed collectibles for auction at WV State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Unclaimed Property auctions are taking place during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles and will be on display throughout the fair at the State Treasurer’s Office booth in the West Virginia […]
FAIRLEA, WV
woay.com

97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department...
TRAVEL
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Summersville Lake named 2022 Leave No Trace Hot Spot

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Part of Summersville Lake was just chosen to be a new Leave No Trace Hot Spot. Salmon Run at Summersville Lake was picked to be a Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace organization. From August 11, to August 15, 2022 a Subaru/Leave No Trace Team will work with US Army […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
royalexaminer.com

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage for sale in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

You have ramps… Here’s what to do with them

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — So you bought ramps at a West Virginia festival, or from a gatherer, or picked some yourself, but now what? Similar to a green onion, ramps are a West Virginia delicacy that can be used in a number of dishes as a substitute for onions, but first-time rampers might not know […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WBOY 12 News

Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (August 11)

Most of the United States have little idea what Appalachian Mountain culture really is. Listening to life stories is what I did for 52 years of studying and practicing medicine in these West Virginia hills. I learned much about the folk we proudly call “Mountaineers.” Now I wish to share the story of learning in our small rural school houses. How did we get our learning but keep our burning?
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
LEWISBURG, WV
The Recorddelta

W.Va. DHHR COVID-19 update – August 12

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 12, 2022, there are currently 3,434 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,203 attributed to COVID-19. “We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to less severe disease and reduced deaths.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Three $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put towards their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The Recorddelta

Commission hosts several speakers

BUCKHANNON —The Upshur County Commission held their meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Upshur County Courthouse Annex. The meeting occurred at 9 a.m. and commissioners approved multiple items on the agenda. The meeting began as usual with a moment of silence followed by the Pledge of Allegiance....
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

