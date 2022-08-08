Read full article on original website
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
New Mexico updates public health order following CDC changes
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's emergency public health order was streamlined Friday, with state health officials saying the changes were in order given the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. The move comes after the...
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Gas prices below $4 per gallon for first time since March
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon on average across the nation for the first time since early March as lower crude oil prices helped offset an increase in demand, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas...
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
Minnesota Team Stax
Team Totals.251.320375550094119012138483361905201357. Team Totals58534.0611111121984.0899479444136331918.
Hawaii teen dies, brother missing after both swept at sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
