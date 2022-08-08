ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Titusville Herald

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
Titusville Herald

New Mexico updates public health order following CDC changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's emergency public health order was streamlined Friday, with state health officials saying the changes were in order given the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. The move comes after the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Titusville Herald

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Titusville Herald

Gas prices below $4 per gallon for first time since March

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon on average across the nation for the first time since early March as lower crude oil prices helped offset an increase in demand, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas...
TRAFFIC
Titusville Herald

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
PASADENA, MD
Titusville Herald

Minnesota Team Stax

Team Totals.251.320375550094119012138483361905201357. Team Totals58534.0611111121984.0899479444136331918.
MINNESOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

Hawaii teen dies, brother missing after both swept at sea

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
HAWAII STATE

