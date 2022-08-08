Read full article on original website
KITV.com
J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
For the next few months, get dropped off at this Hawaii airport
A major repaving project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 15.
KITV.com
No signs of price relief on Oahu
Honolulu prices aren't showing any signs of easing up -- with food rising more than 10 percent over the past year, and energy costs jumping almost 36 percent. "Every day it's increasing like the meats, the vegetables and the fruits," said Ashely Mayola, a supervisor at Kalihi Super Meats. "Prices just going up."
Night market coming to Ala Moana Center this week
The bi-monthly event is a partnership between the shopping mall and Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest.
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
Last chance to check out Kyra the Baker in Waikiki
Sunday, August 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii: Aloha Home Markets will showcase locally made goods and foods
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bevy of ‘Made in Hawaii’ goods and cuisine are coming to pop up markets around Oahu. Two August markets, Kailua’s Endless Summer Market, happening Sunday August 21, and Ala Moana’s Lucky We Live Hawaii Market, happening Sunday, August 28, will feature over 80 vendors and small businesses bringing the best of locally made food, drink, and products. Both events will take place from 9 am – 2 pm.
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Power outage in Kalihi area
According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, over a thousands customers are without power in the Kalihi area.
BWS crews respond to 8-inch main break in Pearl City
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to an 8-inch water main break on Palamoi street in Pearl City.
KITV.com
2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
What the Truck?! event to be held in Kakaako
What the Truck?! is a new event in Kakaako. This event will have plenty of food, shopping and Hawaiian music.
The Sumida Farm family business
David Sumida remembers his childhood very well. "Oh the farm was and always will be amazing," said Sumida.
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
KITV.com
East Honolulu community invited to virtual wildfire protection meetings
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Oahu, the east Honolulu community has the chance to voice their wildfire concerns next week. The Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) are hosting two virtual meetings on Tuesday.
KITV.com
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For some, working from home is the ‘new normal’ — and the workforce is embracing it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than a decade, Shauna Pantohan would make the hours-long commute to her Bank of Hawaii office downtown. She says the pandemic was a blessing in disguise. “I could roll out of bed and have stretchy pants on the bottom and then a nice top bottom...
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
