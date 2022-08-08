ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KITV.com

J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

No signs of price relief on Oahu

Honolulu prices aren't showing any signs of easing up -- with food rising more than 10 percent over the past year, and energy costs jumping almost 36 percent. "Every day it's increasing like the meats, the vegetables and the fruits," said Ashely Mayola, a supervisor at Kalihi Super Meats. "Prices just going up."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket

When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii: Aloha Home Markets will showcase locally made goods and foods

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bevy of ‘Made in Hawaii’ goods and cuisine are coming to pop up markets around Oahu. Two August markets, Kailua’s Endless Summer Market, happening Sunday August 21, and Ala Moana’s Lucky We Live Hawaii Market, happening Sunday, August 28, will feature over 80 vendors and small businesses bringing the best of locally made food, drink, and products. Both events will take place from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.

The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
HONOLULU, HI
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

East Honolulu community invited to virtual wildfire protection meetings

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Oahu, the east Honolulu community has the chance to voice their wildfire concerns next week. The Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) are hosting two virtual meetings on Tuesday.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI

