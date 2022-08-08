ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football betting odds to win SEC, national championship in 2022

The Missouri football team has never won the Southeastern Conference since joining the SEC in 2012, but you can bet on Mizzou to be the 2022 SEC champions. You can also bet that Mizzou will win the 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship. Mizzou opens the 2022 season on Thursday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

MU football prepares for season with Cook as starting QB

Missouri football ran drills during fall camp Wednesday in Columbia. The practice followed coach Eliah Drinkwitz's announcement that Brady Cook will be the starting quarterback for MU's opening game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. Cook earned the spot over Tyler Macon, Sam Horn and Jack Abraham.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy